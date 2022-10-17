Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bilkis Bano case: Rapists granted bail for good behaviour, says Gujarat govt to Supreme Court

    Massive controversy erupted over the remission of 11 convicts from the Godhra sub-jail on August 15, 2022. The decision of the state government had sparked a debate about whether relief should be granted in such heinous cases.

    First Published Oct 17, 2022, 9:04 PM IST

    The Gujarat government on Monday (October 17) filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court defending its decision to grant remission to as many as 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case.

    In its affidavit, the BJP-led Gujarat government said the remission was granted as they had completed 14 years in prison and their "behaviour was found to be good".

    On August 15, the 11 rape and murder convicts had walked free after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about women empowerment from the ramparts of the Red Fort as part of his Independence Day speech.

    During the 2002 Gujarat communal riots, Bano was raped and several of her family members, including her daughter, were killed.

    Massive controversy erupted over the remission and subsequent release of 11 convicts from the Godhra sub-jail on August 15, 2022. The decision of the state government had sparked a debate about whether relief should be granted in such heinous cases.

    The convicts were greeted with sweets, hugs, and garlands by groups linked with the ruling BJP. According to a BJP MLA, the men were Brahmins with "good sanskar" (culture).

    Speaking to reporters, Bilkis Bano had stated that it had "shaken" her faith in the justice system and left her "shocked" and "numb." The family has been too distraught to take any legal action.

