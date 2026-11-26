District Magistrate Vishal Kumar and SP Namit Pathak inspected Agartala's polling stations, confirming robust administrative and security measures are in place for the upcoming November 27 Urban Local Body elections across 51 municipal wards.

Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 26 (ANI): Ahead of the Urban Local Body (ULB) elections scheduled to be held across Tripura on November 27, District Magistrate (DM) of West Tripura, Vishal Kumar, and Superintendent of Police (SP) Namit Pathak on Thursday inspected several polling stations in Agartala to review the administrative preparedness and security arrangements for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the polls. During the inspection, the DM and SP interacted with polling personnel and officials and assessed the arrangements in place to ensure free, fair and hassle-free voting.

Speaking to ANI, DM Vishal Kumar said that polling would be conducted at 439 polling stations across all 51 wards of the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), adding that all necessary preparations had been completed. "Tomorrow, voting will be held at 439 polling stations across all 51 wards of the Agartala Municipal Corporation. All preparations for the election have been completed. We are currently at a polling station located at the PWD Office in Netaji Chowmuhani. We have come here along with our police and administrative teams to interact with the officials present at the polling station and review the security and administrative arrangements. We are quite satisfied with the arrangements that have been made. We hope that voters will not face any inconvenience tomorrow, either in terms of security or administrative facilities," he said.

Appealing to the electorate to participate enthusiastically in the democratic exercise, the DM urged voters to come out in large numbers and exercise their franchise. Meanwhile, SP Namit Pathak said that comprehensive security arrangements had been put in place across the polling areas, with 16 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) deployed alongside other security personnel. "The entire security arrangement has been divided into sectors and clusters, with Quick Response Teams (QRTs) deployed at strategic locations. Checkpoints have been set up at various places, and inspections are being conducted at hotels," Pathak told ANI. He further said that all security personnel had reached their respective polling stations and that necessary measures were being taken to ensure the safety of voters and the smooth conduct of polling. The district administration and police have expressed confidence in the arrangements, appealing to citizens to participate in the November 27 civic polls without fear or inconvenience. (ANI)