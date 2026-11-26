The Centre has reconvened Parliament for November 30 to push the Delimitation Bill, prompting Congress to condemn the move as an assault on the Constitution. The government bypassed standard procedures using an unprorogued Monsoon Session.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): A major political showdown is brewing in the national capital after the Central government moved to reconvene Parliament on November 30, prompting the Congress to accuse the Centre of orchestrating an "assault on the Constitution" to push through its Delimitation Bill.

Hours after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Thursday, which is also Constitution Day, that the Centre has requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lok Sabha on November 30 and the Rajya Sabha on December 2 to transact "essential government business," Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh lauched the sharp attack against the move in an X post. Ramesh alleged that the session is a calculated attempt to revive the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, a legislation aimed at expanding the Lok Sabha seats that had previously failed to pass on the floor of the House in April.

"On the evening of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, 2026, the Modi Govt had made the Delimitation Bills public that met their well-deserved fate on the night of April 17, 2026. Now on Constitution Day, after 105 days of Operation Lotus, the Modi Govt announces a special session, hoping that it will get its super-tainted two-thirds majority to pass a Constitution amendment bill. Can there be a great insult to and assault on the Constitution? The fight is on," said Jairam Ramesh.

On the evening of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, 2026, the Modi Govt had made the Delimitation Bills public that met their well-deserved fate on the night of April 17, 2026. Now on Constitution Day, after 105 days of Operation Lotus, the Modi Govt announces a special session, hoping that it will get its super-tainted two-thirds majority to pass a Constitution amendment bill. Can there be a great insult to and assault on the Constitution? The fight is on. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 26, 2026

The government's ability to summon both Houses at barely four days' notice hinges on an unprecedented procedural manoeuvre. In a post on X, Rijiju added that the sittings of both Houses of Parliament are expected to conclude on December 3, subject to the exigencies of business.

"The Government has requested Hon’ble Speaker, Lok Sabha and Hon’ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha to reconvene Lok Sabha on Monday, 30th November, 2026 and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, 2nd December, 2026 respectively to transact essential Government Business," Rijiju posted on X.

"Subject to exigencies of the Business, the sitting of both Houses may conclude on 3rd December, 2026," the Union Minister added.

Speculation over the delimitation and women's reservation bills has intensified following Rijiju's announcement, as the announcement did not specify which bills would be taken up.

Meanwhile, a Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting is to be held tomorrow in Delhi at 4.30 PM to discuss the strategy for the Parliament sitting to be held from November 30.

Parliament last met during the Monsoon Session 2026, which concluded with both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha being adjourned sine die (indefinitely) on August 13. Neither House was prorogued following the August 13 adjournment.

Crossing the 100-day mark in late November, this became the longest unprorogued gap between parliamentary sittings in India's constitutional history, surpassing the previous record of 87 days set in 2008.

Both Houses were only adjourned sine die on August 13, by their respective Presiding Officers. Formal prorogation by the President of India under Article 85(2)(a) was never issued.

Because the Monsoon Session was never prorogued, the government does not need the President to summon a brand-new session (which conventionally requires a 14-day notice). Under the Rules of Procedure (such as Rule 15 in the Lok Sabha), the Speaker and Chairman can directly reconvene an unprorogued House at short notice to resume the existing session.

Keeping the Monsoon Session technically alive allowed the government to call Parliament back on short notice without issuing a fresh 14-day summons.

Speculation over the possibility of the Centre securing the numbers needed to push the women's reservation and proposed delimitation legislation through Parliament has also increased following the announcement.

The proposed Delimitation Bill aims to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP, maintains that delimitation is a constitutional necessity to reflect new census data and facilitate the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha.

However, the opposition INDIA bloc, led by the Congress, has demanded the immediate implementation of 33 per cent women's reservation in the existing 543-member Lok Sabha and opposed linking it to the delimitation exercise.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on April 16 to expand the strength of the Lower House to 850 seats and expedite the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill passed in 2023. However, the Bill failed to secure the constitutionally required special two-thirds majority of members present and voting in Parliament and was consequently not passed.