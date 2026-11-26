Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw slammed the Congress and TN government over a Deepam lighting row, alleging they disrespect religious freedom. He also highlighted advancements in railway infrastructure, including bullet train and station projects.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 26 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched a fierce political attack on the Congress and the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday, accusing them of hurting religious feelings over the Deepam lighting row and blocking railway progress in the state. Speaking in Chennai on Constitution Day, Vaishnaw claimed that while the BJP respects religious freedom and works for growth, the opposition puts family politics above the Constitution and stops key development projects.

Targeting the state government over the Deepam controversy, Vaishnaw warned voters that stopping a ritual lamp today could lead to bigger curbs on their faith tomorrow. He claimed the decision had upset millions of devotees, stating, “By stopping one Deepam, you have hurt, destroyed, and disturbed the emotions of millions of people. Today you have stopped one Deepam; tomorrow you will say that nobody can go to a temple? Is that what our Constitution has given? Our Constitution has given us the right to profess our religion."

Escalating the political fight, he directly attacked Congress MP Manickam Tagore and challenged the state administration’s stance on local traditions. He said, “Can the Congress President, Mr Manickam Tagore, stand up on a stage tomorrow and tell us that he believes in the Constitution, that he believes in the right to religious freedom? He cannot. Just like his leader, he wants to keep the Constitution in his pocket. They have no intention of following the Constitution." "He even dared the state authorities to stop a Deepam from being lit inside a railway station, mocking that “they will put a fire brigade there” because they do not respect local culture," Vaishnaw added.

Vaishnaw said the government had developed the five places associated with Dr BR Ambedkar, known as Panch Teerth, during the past 75 years, and alleged that the Congress had not accorded due importance to the Constitution and Ambedkar. “Today is Constitution Day. We have deep belief in our democracy. We always believe in our Constitution and our democracy. As many speakers have said, our government developed Panch Teerth, the five places associated with Ambedkar. For 75 years, what was not done has been done by our government. That is possible because we believe in the Constitution and its values,” he said.

Targeting the Congress, the Railway Minister alleged that the party prioritised its leadership and family. “They take the Constitution book and keep it in their pocket. For them, the Constitution is below their family. They do not believe in the trust, belief and values of the Constitution. They do not believe in the constitutional way of elections,” he said. Calling on people to stand together for their faith and constitutional rights, he said, “One Deepam is not going to cause a problem for you. Lord Murugan is part of our civilisation. We will all be united and we will fight for our Constitution.”

Speaking about railway infrastructure development, Vaishnaw said 77 railway stations in Tamil Nadu had been fully reconstructed under the redevelopment initiative and highlighted the ongoing work at Chennai Egmore railway station. “This is our Chennai Egmore. In Parliament, the Opposition said Egmore, and I said it is Ezhumbur. The progress is going on in a good phase. The promises are being fulfilled. Can the Chief Minister and Congress stop us from giving the faith that we have as a part of the railway?” he said.

Vaishnaw also highlighted the expansion of Vande Bharat services in Tamil Nadu, stating, “We are a party that believes in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. We believe that every citizen of our country is God for us,” he said. Speaking about the proposed bullet train project, the Railway Minister said it would transform connectivity and travel between major cities, citing the experience of Japan. “Our dream is the bullet train. Things will totally change after the bullet train. In Japan, the first train in Tokyo in 1962. Tokyo, Osaka and other cities became like one city. People go, complete their work within a day from one place to another and return home,” he said.

Vaishnaw said the proposed bullet train journey would significantly reduce travel time between Chennai and Bengaluru, making it possible to travel between the cities in around 73 minutes. “It will definitely be faster than a flight because flights have check-in and security clearance. Here, you can sit in the morning, have idli, sambar and vada, go to Bengaluru, have Mysore, come back and have appam,” he said. He also said the proposed bullet train connectivity would reduce travel time between Chennai and Hyderabad from around 12 hours to approximately three hours. “Absolutely good, safe and the best part is that our bullet train is now being manufactured in India. The entire world is amazed at this. You would have watched the complete detailed video we released recently so that at least how good our engineers are should be known to our people,” he said.

Taking pride in India’s growing manufacturing capabilities, Vaishnaw said, “I am an engineer first. I take pride in that. I am proud that our Prime Minister gave us this opportunity. Today, iPhones are made in India, and most of it is done in Tamil Nadu. In factories in Sriperumbudur, it is being done,” he said.