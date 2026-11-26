Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addressed youth at Samvidhan Sadan on Samvidhan Diwas, calling the Constitution the bedrock of India's unity and urging young citizens to embody its values of duty, democracy, and collective national progress.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said the Constitution of India is not merely the supreme law of the land but the foundation of the country's democratic ethos, national unity and collective aspirations, while calling upon the youth to embrace its ideals and make them an integral part of their everyday lives. Addressing young participants at the historic Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan on the occasion of Samvidhan Diwas, Birla said the Constitution had guided the world's largest democracy through successive phases of transformation while preserving its unity amid extraordinary diversity.

According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, emphasising the vision and foresight of the makers of the Constitution, he said it had laid the foundations of a robust parliamentary democracy and continued to guide India's journey towards peace, prosperity and progress. Birla urged the youth to move beyond merely reading the Constitution and make its ideals an integral part of their thoughts, conduct and everyday lives. He said the vitality of a democracy rested not only on the rights guaranteed to citizens but also on their willingness to fulfil their duties and responsibilities towards society and the nation.

Recalling the historic legacy of Samvidhan Sadan, the Lok Sabha Speaker said the building had witnessed defining chapters of India's freedom struggle and the momentous deliberations that shaped the destiny of independent India. He said the historic premises stood as a testament to the sacrifices, convictions and visionary aspirations that shaped the Republic. He added that the Constitution, with its universal ideals and democratic principles, continued to serve as a guiding light not only for India but also for democratic societies across the world.

Reflecting on the journey of the Constituent Assembly, Birla said its members deliberated for two years and eleven months, bringing together diverse viewpoints and resolving complex questions through dialogue, reasoned debate and mutual understanding. Despite differences of opinion, the members demonstrated an exemplary spirit of accommodation and consensus, placing the larger interests of the nation above all other considerations, he said, adding that the exercise remained a testament to India's democratic temperament and tradition of collective decision-making.

Birla observed that the Constitution had provided an enduring framework for safeguarding India's unity and integrity while celebrating its diversity of languages, dialects, religions, traditions and cultures. By enshrining the principles of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, it had ensured a common constitutional identity for all citizens and created a shared vision for the country's future.

Explaining the responsibilities of the three organs of the state, the Lok Sabha Speaker said the Legislature served as the voice of people's aspirations and translated their expectations into laws and policies, while the Executive implemented these policies and the Judiciary upheld the Constitution, safeguarded citizens' rights and ensured justice. He said these institutions, functioning within their respective constitutional domains, collectively strengthened democratic governance and reinforced public confidence in the constitutional order.

Birla further said the framers of the Constitution had displayed exceptional wisdom and foresight by envisioning a framework that could guide future generations through changing political, social and economic circumstances. He emphasised that Parliament and other democratic institutions must continue to serve as vibrant forums for public aspirations, diverse perspectives and constructive deliberations.

Describing India's youth as the country's greatest strength and an immense reservoir of talent, enterprise, innovation and creativity, Birla said their vision, energy and determination would play a pivotal role in shaping the nation's destiny and realising the resolve of a Viksit Bharat. He urged young citizens to remain conscious of the rights and opportunities guaranteed by the Constitution while recognising that their responsibilities towards society and the nation were equally significant. He expressed confidence that a generation equipped with constitutional awareness, legal understanding and commitment to public service would contribute to strengthening democratic institutions and deepening constitutional governance.

Appreciating the enthusiasm and commitment of the young participants, Birla asked them to take the insights and experiences gained at Constitution House beyond its historic walls and carry the message of constitutional values to their respective States, educational institutions, workplaces and communities. He encouraged them to become ambassadors of the Constitution, inspiring fellow students and young citizens to understand its ideals, participate meaningfully in democratic processes and contribute to positive change. He also emphasised the importance of ensuring that the benefits of development, justice and opportunity reached every citizen, particularly those at the last mile.

Concluding his address, Birla called upon the participants to make patriotism, dedication, hard work and commitment to constitutional values the guiding principles of their lives. He urged them to leave Samvidhan Sadan with renewed enthusiasm and a firm resolve to read, understand and imbibe the Constitution in letter and spirit. He said the collective commitment of every citizen to constitutional ideals would remain the cornerstone of a strong, inclusive, progressive and developed India. (ANI)