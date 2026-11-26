Swapan Banerjee, uncle of MP Abhishek Banerjee, has filed a police complaint against him, alleging criminal intimidation and attempts to incite the public against the judiciary and constitutional authorities following controversial social media posts.

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 26 (ANI): Swapan Banerjee, uncle of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, has filed a complaint at Kalighat Police Station seeking an FIR against the Diamond Harbour MP. The complaint accuses Abhishek of using "criminal force attempting to prevent and deter public servants from discharging their duties, criminal intimidation, intentionally insulting public servants sitting in judicial proceedings, purposely endangering the sovereignty of India and by attempting to excite subversive activities and for criminal conspiracy inciting the public against the judiciary and constitutional authorities attempting to endanger the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India." Swapan Banerjee describes himself in the complaint as a follower of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, saying the complaint aims to ensure that courts and "judicial sovereignty" are not endangered. It names Abhishek and "his cohorts."

The complaint centres on a video statement that Abhishek posted on Facebook on November 7, after an incident at his party office. It claimed that Abhishek Banerjee referred to his pending security petition before the Calcutta High Court and complained it was not fully heard. It alleged he said part of the judiciary was acting as "mute spectators" and that one class had been "completely sold" to the BJP. It also alleged that he said the judiciary had done more harm to the country than the BJP. It said that on November 17, the High Court ordered a show-cause notice to him for criminal contempt. It alleges he then told the media that a section of the judiciary was "partly biased," that the judicial system was not neutral, and that there was "no rule of law" in Bengal. It also says he claimed a big industrialist gets listing and orders in a day while ordinary citizens wait months, and that he was "not one to bow his head."

The complaint also cited an alleged September 24 post on X, in which Abhishek alleged conspiracy to delete 30 lakh names from the electoral rolls. "Alongside, his X posts tell the people that the Election Commission and the highest court are compromised, and give the Hon’ble Supreme Court an ultimatum. The target is not one Judge; it is the very institution to which a citizen can turn for justice. The effect is to alarm the Hon’ble Judges, to turn the public against the courts, and to prepare supporters for confrontation on the street," the complaint said. Several FIRs were registered at Kalighat police station earlier this month over clashes outside Abhishek's residence during his birthday celebrations. He also appeared before Kolkata Police on a separate FIR registered at Girish Park police station on October 31 over his alleged remarks against the police. (ANI)