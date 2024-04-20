Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Agar Modi Hitler hai toh aisa Hitler qabool hai': Muslim man's savage takedown of Congress goes viral (WATCH)

    A viral video featuring a Muslim resident from Uttar Pradesh has captured widespread attention for its impassioned endorsement of PM Narendra Modi and a scathing critique of the opposition, particularly the Congress party.

    Agar Modi Hitler hai toh aisa Hitler qabool hai Muslim man's savage takedown of Congress goes viral (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Apr 20, 2024, 3:20 PM IST

    Amidst the fervor of the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024, a viral video featuring a Muslim resident from Uttar Pradesh has captured widespread attention for its impassioned endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a scathing critique of the opposition, particularly the Congress party. In a savage takedown, the individual articulates his unwavering support for PM Modi's leadership, debunking comparisons to Adolf Hitler and highlighting the transformative impact of Modi's governance on the nation.

    Also read: 'How can tea-seller's son talk about IITs, IIMs?': Jodhpur Congress candidate's shocker on PM Modi (WATCH)

    In the undated viral video, the UP man begins by reflecting on the profound changes witnessed since PM Modi assumed office in 2014, citing a stark contrast between the hardships of the past and the tangible improvements realized under Modi's stewardship. With optimism brimming, he predicts a landslide victory for the Modi-led government in the ongoing elections, attributing it to the tangible progress witnessed across various sectors.

    "In 2014, we had torn pockets. After PM Modi came only then our situation improved. So not just 400, but won't be surprised if Modi government wins over 400 seats," he said.

    Drawing a sharp contrast between PM Modi and his political adversaries, the Muslim man unequivocally declares PM Modi as the most deserving candidate for the prime ministerial position in the ongoing general elections. He dismisses any notion of parity between PM Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, emphasizing the PM's unparalleled dedication to national development and his steadfast resolve in addressing pressing issues.

    "Only Modi will be PM again. Do you see anyone else worthy? You can't compare PM Modi with Rahul Gandhi at all. PM Modi has done so much for the country, including resolving several issues in UP and also provided employment to several people in our community. What kind of laws did Congress give? Look at the benefits of deeming triple talaq unconstitutional from the eyes of the mothers, daughters and sisters. There was a time when we couldn't open bank accounts. Now everyone has an account in the bank," he said in the video.

    In a poignant rebuttal to critics branding Modi as "Hitler," the speaker defiantly embraces the comparison, attributing it to Modi's resolute leadership in confronting formidable challenges, both at home and abroad.

    "No one has been forced or lured to vote for PM Modi. People have voted basis his work and credibility. Modi was CM of Gujarat for so long and look at how the community thrived there. Has any Muslim from Gujarat left the state and gone elsewhere? If people say PM Modi is Hitler, then we accept such a Hitler and also salute him," the UP man said.

    Also read: 'Those who oppose Ram Mandir, we oppose them': Congress' Jodhpur candidate faces voters' heat (WATCH)

    PM Modi's unwavering stance against China, epitomized by the bold boycott of Chinese goods, was also applauded by the UP resident. "Only PM Modi has had the guts to look into China's eyes and speak to them. The boycott of Chinese goods was a bold move and only he could have done such a thing," he said.

    The viral video encapsulates the nuanced perspectives prevalent among voters, transcending narrow political divides and underscoring the universal appeal of effective governance. As the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 unfold, the Muslim resident's impassioned endorsement serves as a testament to the enduring support for Modi's visionary leadership, setting a compelling tone for the electoral discourse ahead.

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2024, 3:20 PM IST
    Kerala: Election officials walk 18 kms to register vote of 92-year-old man in Idukki; READ

    YouTuber assaulted in Karnataka for song praising PM Modi, forced to chant 'Pakistan Zindabad' (WATCH)

    Hubballi horror: Neha Hiremath's killer Fayaz had attempted to murder father over property dispute

    Kerala: KSRTC to deploy Nava Kerala Sadas luxury bus on Kozhikode-Bengaluru route

    'How can tea-seller's son talk about IITs, IIMs?': Jodhpur Congress candidate's shocker on PM Modi (WATCH)

    Relief for Bengaluru: City experiences rainfall after over 150 days of dry patch; videos go viral (WATCH)

    Kerala: Election officials walk 18 kms to register vote of 92-year-old man in Idukki; READ

    YouTuber assaulted in Karnataka for song praising PM Modi, forced to chant 'Pakistan Zindabad' (WATCH)

    UP Board Class 12th results 2024 ANNOUNCED! Know how to check your marks, passing grades & more

    Hubballi horror: Neha Hiremath's killer Fayaz had attempted to murder father over property dispute

    Neha Hiremath murder case: Accused Fayaz's mother apologises to Karnataka, says son should be punished (WATCH)

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH)

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

