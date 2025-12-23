A Delhi court has framed charges against Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and others in the Chinese visa scam case. Chidambaram has been charged with criminal conspiracy and corruption. He stated he would pursue all available legal avenues.

Karti Chidambaram to Pursue Legal Avenues

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Tuesday said that he would pursue all legal avenues available to him after a Delhi court framed charges against him and other accused in connection with the alleged Chinese visa scam case.

Responding to the development, Karti Chidambaram said, "The legal process allows me many avenues, and all those avenues will be pursued."

Court Frames Charges in Visa Scam Case

Earlier in the day, the Rouse Avenue court framed charges against Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and other accused persons in connection with the Chinese visa scam case.

The case pertains to an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The court has charged Karti P Chidambaram for Criminal Conspiracy and for the offence of corruption under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.

The court has also charged Chartered Accountant (CA) Bhaskar Raman in the matter.

The case relates to an alleged conspiracy and corruption in the renewal of visas issued to Chinese officials.

Special Judge (CBI) Dig Vinay Singh framed the charges against Karti Chidambaram and other accused persons.

The court stated that a detailed order on the framing of charges will be uploaded by the evening.

There were 8 accused in this case, including two firms. One accused, Chetan Shrivastava, has been discharged by the court.

This case pertains to alleged corruption in the renewal of Visas for 263 Chinese officials.

It is alleged that a gratification of Rs. 50 lakh was paid by an accused firm to renew visas previously issued to Chinese officials.

(ANI)