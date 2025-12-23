Senior BJP leaders sharply criticised Rahul Gandhi for alleging electoral manipulation during a speech in Germany. They accused the Congress leader of undermining India's democratic institutions by repeatedly speaking against the country on foreign soil.

Senior BJP leaders launched a sharp attack on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi for reiterating allegations of electoral manipulation during his address in Germany, accusing him of repeatedly speaking against India on foreign soil and undermining the country's democratic institutions.

BJP Accuses Gandhi of Undermining India

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said Rahul Gandhi had "already proven that he has no interest in becoming a leader of India."

"According to Rahul Gandhi's thinking, India should not even think about becoming a world guru (Vishwaguru). This shows how big an enemy these people are of India," Tiwari said. Highlighting India's economic progress, he added, "Today, among the world's economically prosperous countries, India ranks fourth. We will very soon be in third place."

Echoing similar sentiments, Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal criticised Gandhi's choice of platform, saying, "Whenever Rahul Gandhi goes abroad, he always speaks against India. For this, the people of the country will never forgive him. Whatever he has to say about the country, he should say it on platforms connected to the country."

Gandhi Alleges 'Vote Theft' and Institutional Assault

The BJP's reaction came after Rahul Gandhi, speaking at the Hertie School in Berlin during a session titled "Politics Is The Art Of Listening", once again alleged "vote theft" and questioned the fairness of recent elections in India. Gandhi claimed that the Congress had won the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections and alleged that the Maharashtra Assembly elections were "not fair."

"We have won elections in Telangana, Himachal Pradesh. We have been raising concerns about the fairness of elections in India," Gandhi said, adding that the Opposition had presented evidence and sought answers from the Election Commission.

Cites 'Serious Anomalies' in Voter Lists

He cited what he described as serious anomalies in voter lists, claiming, "A Brazilian woman was there on the voting list 22 times in Haryana."

Gandhi further alleged that there was a "full-scale assault" on India's institutional framework and accused the Centre of "weaponising" investigating agencies. He suggested that business interests were pressured into financially supporting the BJP, implying a quid pro quo arrangement. Rahul Gandhi is currently on a five-day visit to Germany. (ANI)