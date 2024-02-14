Now, hospital for Indian workers to be constructed in Dubai: PM Modi after BAPS Mandir inauguration (WATCH)

PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that the UAE Vice-President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan has pledged to allocate land in Dubai for the construction of a hospital for Indian workers.

During his visit to Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister Modi unveiled a significant development for Indian workers residing in the UAE. He announced that the Vice-President of the UAE, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, had pledged to allocate land in Dubai for the construction of a hospital dedicated to serving the healthcare needs of Indian expatriates.

This announcement came after PM Modi inaugurated Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple on Wednesday, marking a significant moment for the Indian community in the Middle East. Spread over 27 acres and built at a cost of over Rs 700 crore, the BAPS Hindu temple is also seen as a sign of the deepening relationship between India and the United Arab Emirates.

"The Vice-president of UAE has announced to give land in Dubai for the construction of a hospital for Indian workers," said the prime minister following the historic inauguration.

Speaking after inaugurating the temple PM Modi added, "UAE has written a golden chapter in human history today. A grand and holy temple has been inaugurated in Abu Dhabi today. Years of hard work have gone into this temple and a long-cherished dream has come true. Bhagwan Swaminarayan's blessings are also with this temple."

Referring to the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Temple on January 22, PM Modi further stated, "A centuries-old dream was fulfilled. All of India and every Indian is still cherishing that feeling. My friend Brahmavihari Swamy was saying, 'Modi ji s the biggest priest'. I don't know if I have the qualifications of a temple priest but I am proud to be a priest of Maa Bharti (Mother India)."

"The joy we felt in Ayodhya has been amplified in Abu Dhabi today. It is my honour that I witnessed the consecration of the temple in Ayodhya last month and this temple in Abu Dhabi today," he added.

During an address at a massive diaspora event on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi, who is currently on a two-day visit to the UAE before departing for Qatar later on Wednesday, praised UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and mentioned that the then-crown prince had agreed to donate land for the temple during the leaders' meeting in 2015.

"I consider the construction of BAPS temple here as a reflection of your love for India and your vision for the bright future of UAE. This would not have been possible without your support. During our first meeting, I had made a simple request for you to look into it and you took a prompt decision, telling me 'put your finger on any piece of land, you will get it'," the PM had said.

Al Nahyan donated 13.5 acres of land for the construction of the BAPS temple in 2015 and PM Modi had laid the foundation three years later. Construction for the temple in Abu Dhabi began in 2019 after an additional 13.5 acres of land was donated earlier that year.

The temple, constructed by the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), stands in Abu Mreikhah near Al Rahba. Its consecration ceremony commenced on Wednesday morning.

According to temple officials, the structure features seven shikhars (spires), symbolizing the seven emirates constituting the UAE.

Prime Minister Modi took part in a 'global aarti (prayer)', synchronously conducted across 1,200 BAPS temples. Prior to the inauguration, he symbolically offered water to the virtual Ganga and Yamuna rivers at the temple and engaged with individuals from diverse faiths who contributed to its construction.

"The seven spires have idols of deities, including Lord Ram, Lord Shiv, Lord Jagannath, Lord Krishna, Lord Swaminarayan (considered a reincarnation of Lord Krishna), Tirupati Balaji and Lord Ayappa. The seven shikhars represent the seven emirates of UAE," Swami Brahmaviharidas, head of international relations for BAPS, told PTI.

"The seven spires also pay homage to seven important deities, underscoring the interconnectedness of cultures and religions. Normally, our temples are either one spire, three, or five but the seven spires express our gratitude to the unity of the seven emirates. But at the same time, the seven spires enshrine seven important deities... The spirals aim to promote unity and harmony in the multicultural landscape," he added.

PM Modi's recent visit to the UAE marks his seventh trip since 2015 and his third within eight months. Speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai earlier on Wednesday, the Prime Minister lauded Dubai as the emerging epicenter of the global economy. He also commended UAE President Al Nahyan, portraying him as "a leader endowed with vision and determination."

Following the inauguration, PM Modi will depart for Doha where he is scheduled to engage in a bilateral meeting with Qatari officials. This visit comes shortly after Qatar's release of eight navy veterans from prison, a development perceived as a significant diplomatic success for India.