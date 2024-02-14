Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PM Modi performs aarti at BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi (WATCH)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in the United Arab Emirates on a two-day trip on Tuesday, inaugurated the BAPS Mandir today, a stunning architectural marvel which is Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple.

    PM Modi offers prayers performs aarti at BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi WATCH gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 7:23 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the sprawling Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, built by the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha or the BAPS society, on Wednesday. PM Modi also offered prayers at the temple, accompanied by priests.

    The consecration of the temple was completed on Wednesday before PM Modi's inauguration event. This will be the first Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi, constructed on 27 acres of land, with a distinctive combination of UAE identity and Indian culture.

    He was welcomed by BAPS' Ishwarcharandas Swami and garlanded by a group of priests upon his arrival. People gathered for the occasion also raised "Modi, Modi" slogans and he waved towards them.

    The focal point of his brief two-day visit to the Gulf nation is the inauguration of the BAPS Mandir, which is the second big Hindu temple to be inaugurated in the UAE.

    The BAPS Mandir is situated along the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway in Abu Mureikhah, close to Al Rahba. Its construction began in 2019 and it now occupies around 27 acres in Abu Dhabi. Work on its framework began then.

     

     

    The UAE government provided the land for the shrine. Three Hindu temples may be found in Dubai, but the BAPS temple, which has stone construction, will be the biggest in the Gulf.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2024, 7:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amid choppy diplomatic relations, Canada to send naval delegation to India's mega naval exercise Milan 2024

    Amid choppy diplomatic relations, Canada to send naval delegation to India's mega naval exercise Milan 2024

    PM Modi inaugurates BAPS Mandir, first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi WATCH historic moment gcw

    PM Modi inaugurates BAPS Mandir, first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi; WATCH historic moment

    Farmers Protest 2.0: Viral video shows protesters using cranes to remove police barricades (WATCH) snt

    Farmers' Protest 2.0: Viral video shows protesters using cranes to remove police barricades (WATCH)

    SHOCKING Viral video captures woman walking another on leash in Mumbai, ignites netizens' curiosity (WATCH) snt

    SHOCKING! Viral video captures woman walking another on leash in Mumbai, ignites netizens' curiosity (WATCH)

    Farmers use kites to block drones used by police for dropping tear gas shells amid protest; WATCH viral video snt

    Farmers use kites to block drones used by police for dropping tear gas shells amid protest; WATCH viral video

    Recent Stories

    Explained: Pakistan's deep debt dilemma; Is there a way out with a new government taking shape? Avv

    Explained: Pakistan's deep debt dilemma; Is there a way out with a new government taking shape?

    BAPS Mandir inaugurated 7 unknown things about first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi gcw

    Abu Dhabi's BAPS Mandir inaugurated: 7 lesser-known facts

    Amid choppy diplomatic relations, Canada to send naval delegation to India's mega naval exercise Milan 2024

    Amid choppy diplomatic relations, Canada to send naval delegation to India's mega naval exercise Milan 2024

    PM Modi inaugurates BAPS Mandir, first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi WATCH historic moment gcw

    PM Modi inaugurates BAPS Mandir, first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi; WATCH historic moment

    Farmers Protest 2.0: Viral video shows protesters using cranes to remove police barricades (WATCH) snt

    Farmers' Protest 2.0: Viral video shows protesters using cranes to remove police barricades (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon