    PM Modi inscribes 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam' on stone using hammer, chisel at BAPS Mandir

    PM Modi inaugurated BAPS Mandir- Abu Dhabi’s first Hindu temple - on a 27-acre site in Abu Mreikhah, near Al Rahba off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway. The grand temple was built at a coast of Rs 700 crore and is the first stone-constructed Hindu temple in the Middle East.

    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 8:07 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the sprawling Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, built by the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha or the BAPS society, on Wednesday. PM Modi also offered prayers at the temple, accompanied by priests.  He inscribed “Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam” on stone using hammer and chisel at first Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi.

    The Prime Minister was welcomed by the Indian community members as he arrived at the magnificent temple complex. A number of well-known Indians, including actors Vivek Oberoi, Dilip Joshi, and Akshay Kumar, attended the temple's inaugural ceremony. Three further Hindu temples in the United Arab Emirates are situated in Dubai. The BAPS temple is the biggest in the Gulf region, spanning a sizable expanse and featuring stone construction.

    The temple has a lower carbon footprint than other buildings since it was built without the use of metal and because fly ash was used to fill the foundation instead of cement, which made up 55% of the concrete mix.

    The first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi was built using eighteen million bricks, seven lakh man-hours, and 1.8 lakh cubic meters of sandstone straight from Rajasthan. Its Nagara-style design is similar to the newly dedicated Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2024, 8:12 PM IST
