Bathinda Police arrests one jawan in military station shooting: Reports

A soldier was arrested from Punjab's Bathinda Military Station in connection with the recent firing incident in which four army personnel were killed in their sleep, reports said.

One Army soldier was arrested by Bathinda Police on Monday in connection with a military station shooting incident in which four soldiers lost their lives. On Wednesday, a fire incident within the Bathinda Military Station in Punjab resulted in the deaths of four Indian Army jawans. Two unidentified men who were allegedly wearing white kurta pyjamas and carrying a rifle and an axe at the time of the shooting were the subject of a FIR filed by the Punjab Police.

The four Army jawans were shot dead while they were sleeping near the barracks behind the officers' mess at Bathinda military station early Wednesday. The FIR said the four murdered jawans have been identified as Sagar, Kamlesh, Santosh, and Yogesh. They belonged to an artillery unit of the army.

The firing took place around 4:35 am on Wednesday. Police had ruled out terror angle in the shooting. The police had registered a case against two unknown persons on the basis of the statement of Major Ashutosh Shukla, a witness in the firing incident. A search operation was launched soon after the incident. In a statement, the Army confirmed four deaths in the firing.

