Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bathinda Police arrests one jawan in military station shooting: Reports

     A soldier was arrested from Punjab's Bathinda Military Station in connection with the recent firing incident in which four army personnel were killed in their sleep, reports said.

    Bathinda Police arrests one Army jawan in military station shooting Reports gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 17, 2023, 10:33 AM IST

    One Army soldier was arrested by Bathinda Police on Monday in connection with a military station shooting incident in which four soldiers lost their lives. On Wednesday, a fire incident within the Bathinda Military Station in Punjab resulted in the deaths of four Indian Army jawans. Two unidentified men who were allegedly wearing white kurta pyjamas and carrying a rifle and an axe at the time of the shooting were the subject of a FIR filed by the Punjab Police.

    The four Army jawans were shot dead while they were sleeping near the barracks behind the officers' mess at Bathinda military station early Wednesday. The FIR said the four murdered jawans have been identified as Sagar, Kamlesh, Santosh, and Yogesh. They belonged to an artillery unit of the army.

    Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023: Jagdish Shettar joins Congress ahead of polls, says 'came without any second thought'

    The firing took place around 4:35 am on Wednesday. Police had ruled out terror angle in the shooting. The police had registered a case against two unknown persons on the basis of the statement of Major Ashutosh Shukla, a witness in the firing incident. A search operation was launched soon after the incident. In a statement, the Army confirmed four deaths in the firing.

    Also Read | Heatwave kills 11 at Maharashtra's Kharghar Award Event, CM Shinde announces Rs 5 lakh relief

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2023, 10:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Vande Bharat begins trial run from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur anr

    Kerala: Vande Bharat begins trial run from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur

    Karnataka Election 2023 Jagdish Shettar joins Congress ahead of polls says came without any second thought gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Jagdish Shettar joins Congress ahead of polls, says 'came without any second thought'

    Heatwave kills 11 at Maharashtra Kharghar Award Event CM Shinde announces Rs 5 lakh relief gcw

    Heatwave kills 11 at Maharashtra's Kharghar Award Event, CM Shinde announces Rs 5 lakh relief

    Kerala train attack case: Accused Shahrukh Saifi slapped with UAPA anr

    Kerala train attack case: Accused Shahrukh Saifi slapped with UAPA

    Punjab BJP leader Balwinder Gill shot by unidentified attackers condition stable probe on gcw

    Punjab BJP leader Balwinder Gill shot by unidentified attackers, condition stable; probe on

    Recent Stories

    Did you watch Netflix's Obsession? Will there be season 2 of THIS erotic drama? Here's what we know RBA

    Did you watch Netflix's Obsession? Will there be season 2 of THIS erotic drama? Here's what we know

    Sajna Ali's wanderlust made her launch a company to cater to solo women travellers

    Sajna Ali's wanderlust made her launch a company to cater to solo women travellers

    Beyond the Basics: Innovative Video Marketing and Website Design Strategies for Attracting Premium Real Estate Clients"

    Beyond the Basics: Innovative Video Marketing and Website Design Strategies for Premium Real Estate Clients"

    State government will work for welfare of all sections of the society through Panch Kranti - CM Shri Chouhan

    State government will work for welfare of all sections of the society through Panch Kranti – CM Shri Chouhan

    Kerala: Vande Bharat begins trial run from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur anr

    Kerala: Vande Bharat begins trial run from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon