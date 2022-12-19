Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'AFSPA rolled back from many areas, peace agreements signed': Union minister Anurag Thakur

    The Union minister spoke at length about the efforts of Centre showing towards creating an atmosphere of peace in the North East. He also said that an era of peace has dawned in the North Eastern region of India since 2014 when insurgency violence has seen a sharp decline of 80 percent and civilian deaths have seen an 89 percent drop.

    Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday (December 19) addressed the media and said that the policy focus of the Centre is "Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism". In a detailed statement on the efforts of the Centre to counter-terrorism, Thakur said that while central government has worked on the legal front by strengthening UAPA, at the same time it has also taken steps at the enforcement level by giving National Investigation Agency a truly federal structure by introducing National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Act and the collective effect of these measures has been a weakening of the ecosystem of terrorism.

    Also read: India saved 1.83 crore people through Vande Bharat Mission: Union minister Anurag Thakur

    Thakur highlighted that India has raised its concerns at the highest global levels in international conferences and meetings. "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has always pressed the world to unite against terror. The 90th Interpol General Assembly witnessed the participation of over 2000 foreign delegates and culminated in the announcement of 'Global Action Against Act of Terrorism'," he said.

    "The Governments resolve against terror has been displayed time and again from Surgical Strike to Balakot Strike. The action by our armed forces has caused a significant 168% drop in terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. Similarly, we have achieved a 94% conviction rate in terror financing cases" Thakur said.

    Also read: 'That word should not be used for our jawans': Jaishankar reacts to Rahul Gandhi's 'pitai' remark

    Speaking on the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, the Minister said that AFSPA rollback has been only a matter of discussion all this while but the Centre rolled it back from a large part of North East including the whole of Tripura and Meghalaya.

    "It remains in force in only 3 districts of Arunachal Pradesh, 60 percent of Assam is free of AFSPA, 15 police stations under 6 districts have been taken out of the category of Disturbed Area, Disturbed Area notification has been removed from 15 police stations in 7 districts," the minister said.

