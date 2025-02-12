Aero India 2025: Russia offers technology for India’s AMCA project, indigenized production of Su-57E

At Aero India 2025, Russia proposed localized production of the Su-57E (export version) fifth-generation fighter jet in India, in collaboration with United Aircraft Corporation and Rosoboronexport.

Bengaluru: Russia sounded technologies offered while India pushed for home-grown advanced medium combat aircraft (AMCA). This is in addition to the Su-57E offer extended by Russia to India for indigenized production. On the second day of Aero India 2025 here, Russia’s State-owned defence exports company – Rosoboronexport extended an offer to India for localized production of the Su-57E (export version).

A spokesperson from Rosoboronexport said: “Russian side, representing Rosoboronexport together with United Aircraft Corporation proposes to localize fifth generation fighter aircraft (FAJA) in India. The production of fifth-generation fighter aircraft at the HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) plant might take place as early as 2025. It can be provided this year itself.”

Talking about India’s AMCA project, he said: “Additionally, Rosoboronexport offers technological development in terms of the fifth generation technology, which comprises engine, AESA radar, optics, artificial intelligence elements, software, communication means, and air weapons that might also boost the AMCA, the national programme of India.”

“Manufacturing FJFA means manufacturing critical, crucial elements in India without a fear that tomorrow something won’t be delivered because of some sanctions,” said the spokesperson.

“And even more in the long term future there is a possibility of self-dependent, increase of capability of the combat aircraft by improving software….” he added.

Talking about the advantages, the spokesperson said that the Russian side offers more than a fifth-generation aircraft.

“It offers self-technological, self-dependence. With this programme there shall be no fear in terms of a potential threat of sanctions or a decision from above -- there are some parts or components of aircraft that won't be delivered to the customer, the Indian side,” he said.

For decades, India has been the largest importer of Russian defence weapons, equipment and hardware. Between 2000 and 2020, Russia accounted for 66.5 per cent of India's arms imports.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Indian Air Force chief, ACM AP Singh had flagged issues of non-delivery of fighter aircraft LCA Mk1 to the IAF, on a number of times. Currently, the IAF’s fighter squadron has depleted to 31 from a sanctioned 42 squadron.

