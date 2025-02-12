BrahMos NG to make first flight run in 2026; production to begin from 2027-28

The BrahMos NG (Next Generation) missile system, currently in an advanced stage of development, is set for its first flight test next year, with production expected to begin by 2027-28, according to BrahMos director general Jaiteerth R Joshi.

Talking to Asianet Newsable, Jaiteerth R Joshi said: “BrahMos is a sleeker missile with the same capabilities as its predecessor. We are developing state-of-the-art technologies so that the missile becomes sleeker and the effects remain the same. We are in the advanced stage of the development and may be in a year or so we will be doing the flight runs.”

On being asked about its production and induction, the BrahMos DG said: “It will be ready for production in next 1-1.5 years after the first flight run.”



Like its predecessor, the BrahMos NG will also have a range of 290-km and will be fitted on several platforms. Since it is lighter, smaller and compact, the next-generation BrahMos missile systems will be fitted into the Russian-origin Sukhoi-30MKI fighter aircraft and indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft Tejas.



It must be noted that India has supplied three batteries of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system to the Philippines and talks are at an advanced stage with Indonesia. Recently, the Indonesian President, Prabowo Subianto visited the BrahMos headquarter in Delhi during his state visit to India in January, wherein he was briefed on the capabilities of the supersonic cruise missiles.

The two sides have reached a broad understanding of the pricing of the deal, around USD 450 million. If the deal concludes, after the Philippines, Indonesia will become the second foreign buyer of the missile systems. In 2022, India signed a deal worth almost USD 375 million to equip the Philippine Marines with three batteries of the missiles.

Export Potential

Several African countries and West Asian countries showed interest in the NG version of the BrahMos missile system.

BrahMos NG weighs 1.6 tonnes and is 6 metres long, while the older version weighed 3 tonnes and was 9 metres long.

The missile has a range of 290 km and a speed of up to 3.5 Mach. Besides, the newer version has a lesser radar cross-section in comparison to the previous version. The BrahMos NG will have a homemade seeker with an AESA radar.

