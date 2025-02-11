Aero India 2025: GE Aerospace and Indian Air Force sign contract for T700 engines MRO

GE Aerospace and the Indian Air Force have signed a five-year Performance Based Logistics contract for the maintenance and overhaul of T700-GE-701D engines powering IAF’s AH-64E-I Apache helicopters.

Aero India 2025: GE Aerospace and Indian Air Force sign contract for T700 engines MRO ddr
Author
Anish Kumar
Published: Feb 11, 2025, 6:59 PM IST

Bengaluru: US giant GE Aerospace and the Indian Air Force on Tuesday inked a five-year Performance Based Logistics (PBL) contract for a comprehensive sustainment solution for the T700-GE-701D engines powering the IAF’s fleet of AH-64E-I Apache helicopters.
 
As part of the contract, GE Aerospace will be responsible for the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) of the T700 engines as well as flight line parts to ensure engine availability to the IAF. 

The PBL solution is designed to streamline engine sustainment operations, improve turnaround times, and enhance the availability and operational readiness of the Apache fleet.

Also Read: DRDO, Adani Defence's cutting-edge Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System: Key features explained

“We are honored to continue our partnership with the Indian Air Force through this PBL contract, which underscores our commitment to deliver reliable and innovative sustainment solutions for critical defense platforms,” said Youngje Kim, vice president and general manager, Asia Pacific, Defense & Systems for GE Aerospace. 

“This agreement demonstrates GE Aerospace’s focus on supporting the Indian Air Force’s operational needs and mission readiness by ensuring the T700 engines are maintained at the highest level of performance.”
 
The T700/CT7 family of turboshaft and turboprop engines powers 15 types of military and civilian helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft with more than 130 customers in over 50 countries. 

More than 25,000 T700/CT7 engines have been delivered and approximately 130 million total flight hours accumulated.

“The T700/CT7 design has proven itself in the harshest environments, logging millions of flight hours in hot-harsh combat zones like Iraq and Afghanistan.”

Also Read: Aero India 2025: Focus on India, UK sets up dedicated cell in its defence ministry

