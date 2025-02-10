Aero India 2025: HAL’s Hindustan Jet Trainer-36 renamed as ‘Yashas’

Hindustan Jet Trainer HJT-36 renamed 'Yashas' after extensive modifications, featuring advanced avionics, ultra-modern cockpit, and enhanced capabilities for pilot training and military operations.

Published: Feb 10, 2025, 6:09 PM IST

Bengaluru: Hindustan Jet Trainer HJT 36, Sitara, which has undergone extensive modifications, was renamed as ‘Yashas’ on Monday, the first day of Aero India 2025 at Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru. 

Defence Production Secretary Sanjeev Kumar unveiled the new name in the presence of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) CMD DK Sunil and senior officers. The training aircraft had undergone extensive modifications to resolve departure characteristics and spin resistance throughout the aircraft envelope. 

DK Sunil said: “The large-scale changes to the baseline intermediate training platform has led to significant upheaval in its capabilities and hence provided an opportunity for a new name to be given in accordance with the aircraft's continued relevance as a training system for modern military aviation.”

“In light of this, HJT-36 is named Yashas”: he said.

In a bid to enhance training effectiveness and operational efficiency, the training aircraft was recently upgraded with state-of-the-art avionics and an ultra-modern cockpit. 

‘Yashas’ is capable of Stage II pilot training, counter insurgency and counter surface force operations, armament training, aerobatics among others.

It is powered by a FADEC controlled AL55I Jet engine, providing best in class thrust to weight ratio, optimised thrust management and reliability. Stepped up Rear cockpit with Drooped Nose provides excellent all-around Vision and Enhanced situational awareness with State-of-the-Art Glass Cockpit with MFDs and HUD. 

The capabilities of HJT-36 are stall and spin, aerobatics, armament carriage up to 1000kg, single point ground refuelling and defueling.

