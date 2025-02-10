Rajnath Singh inaugurates Aero India 2025, calls it "Mahakumbh" focusing on India's external power (WATCH)

Rajnath Singh inaugurated Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru, calling it a "Mahakumbh" of research and armaments. The event showcases India's aerospace capabilities, promotes international collaboration, and aligns with "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" and "Make in India" goals.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 10 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday inaugurated the Aero India 2025, Asia's top aerospace exhibition in Bengaluru stating that it was akin to the MahaKumbh mela as it showcases the strength and resilience of Indian soil in a world of uncertainties.

Addressing the event, the Defence Minister termed Aero India as a "Mahakumbh" of courage and armaments.

The 15th edition of Asia's top aerospace exhibition, Aero India 2025 commenced this morning at Yelahanka Air Force Station here..

"The Maha Kumbh is underway in India. In the form of Aero India, another Mahakumbh is being unfolded in India. On one side Prayagraj's Mahakumbh is a Kumbh of self-respect while on another side Aero India is a Kumbh of research. Prayagraj's Kumbh focuses on internal strengthening, this Aero India's Kumbh is focused on external strengthening. Prayagraj is showcasing India's cultural heritage whereas Aero India is showcasing India's power. On one side, a Mahakumbh (in Prayaraj) of tradition and spiritualism is being held on the other a Mahakumbh of courage and armaments," Singh said.

Highlighting the importance of Aero India and emphasizing the need to become militarily stronger, the Defence Minister stated that peace can never be achieved in a "weak state" of security, adding that the country would be able to work for a better world order only by becoming stronger.

He further said that India is one such country where peace and prosperity are flourishing in the situation of global uncertainty.

Singh said, "Aero India is an important event because of being a confluence of the start of the art, critical and frontier technology. This platform provides us an opportunity to enhance the relationship based on mutual respect, interest and benefit. Together, we should try to deal with today's uncertainty and challenges emerging from today's perspective... Peace can never be achieved in a weak state of security. All of us have to become strong together, only then we will be able to ensure peace. Only by becoming strong, we will be able to work for a better world order. In this environment of global uncertainty, India is one such big country where we can see peace and prosperity..."

The Defence Minister said the objective of the Aeor India is to showcase India's technological advancements to the world along with enhancing the level of industrial collaboration between the partner countries.

Singh affirmed that this platform of Aero India has brought together various stakeholders, including government representatives, industry leaders, scientists, startups, air force and defence personnel and academia.

"Aero India has many objectives. First objective is not just to showcase only industrial capability but also our technological advancements to the entire world. This shows our commitment towards the security of our nation.... Today, the platform of Aero India has brought together the government representatives, industry leaders, scientist, startups, Air Force, defence, academia and various other stakeholders from all over the world. The confluence would be effective in bringing together our partners closer together ultimately benefitting us all together. Often we interact as buyers and sellers, where our relations are at a transactional level. However, at another level, we form our relationship, beyond buyers and sellers relationship to the level of industrial collaboration. We may have research or development and production collaboration. We have many successfully co-production and co-development with many like-minded countries..." Rajnath Singh said.

As this event is attended by foreign delegates too, the Defence Minister stated that their presence is a testimony to the fact that they share India's vision of "One Earth One Family One Future."

He said, "Our success sails soar to greater heights. For us, there is no Indian security or peace in isolation. Security, stability and peace are shared constructs that concerns national border. The presence of friends from foreign countries is a testimony to the fact that our partners share our vision of One Earth One Family One Future."

Hailing the theme of Aero India which is 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities', Singh said that there cannot be a more suitable theme than this as this Aero Show is nothing less than that.

Singh acknowledged the significance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the country in the slogan of 'Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi' .

He said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the country is in the slogan of 'Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi'. I believe this is only possible in India. The theme of Aero India is 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities', I believe there cannot be more suitable theme than this. It tells us in our country of billion people, a person finds billion opportunities. This Aero Show can be nothing less than that."

Along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and other dignitaries were present at the Aero India 2025 being held at Yelahanka Air Force Station.

The theme of Aero India 2025 is 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities'. The five-day extravaganza showcases India's aerial prowess and indigenous cutting-edge innovations alongside state-of-the-art products of global aerospace companies.

In line with 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India, Make for the World' vision, the event also provides a stage to forge international collaborations to fast-track the indigenisation process, thereby providing a thrust to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's resolve of making the country Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Aero India is a crucial platform which drives forward the government's vision of a strong, capable India, secure and self-reliant India.

Organised in a total area of over 42,000 sq m and with the confirmed participation of over 900 exhibitors, including 150 foreign companies, the event is set to be the biggest-ever Aero India till date.

The 15th Aero India will be held between 10th and 14th February. February 10th to 12th have been reserved as business days, with 13th & 14th set as public days for people to witness the show.

The event comprises Defence Ministers' Conclave; CEOs Roundtable; inauguration of India & iDEX Pavilions; Manthan iDEX event; Samarthya Indigenisation event; Valedictory function; seminars; breath-taking airshows and an exhibition of aerospace companies. (ANI)

