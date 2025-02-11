Aero India 2025: Focus on India, UK sets up dedicated cell in its defence ministry

India and the United Kingdom have signed multiple agreements, including one regarding next-generation weapons, to strengthen bilateral ties. Both nations have also agreed to collaborate on developing India’s first indigenous maritime land-based testing facility, aiming to deliver a landing platform dock (LPD) by 2030.

Bengaluru: In an effort to further enhance the existing bilateral relations between both countries, India and the United Kingdom on Monday inked several agreements, including on next-generation weapons. The two countries also agreed to work together to develop the first indigenous maritime land-based testing facility to deliver a landing platform dock (LPD) in the water by 2030.

The development took place on the first day of the 15th edition of the Aero India 2025. It also happened alongside the formal launch of the UK-India Defence Partnership – India (DP-I).

While announcing the DP-I, UK Defence Minister Lord Vernon Coaker inaugurated the UK-India Defence Partnership Pavilion, establishing a dedicated programme office within the UK’s Ministry of Defence. It will serve as a one-stop shop for strengthening bilateral defence collaboration between the two countries.

On the occasion, the two sides agreed to expand their collaboration on next-generation weapons with Thales and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL).

Push for ‘atmanirbharta’

On Monday, the UK’s defence giant — Thales and India’s DPSU Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) inked a deal to deliver laser beam riding MANPADs (LBRM), with an initial supply of high velocity missiles (STARStreak) and launchers to be delivered this year.

“It was a pleasure to visit India and continue to grow our already strong defence relationship. Our defence partnership and the UK-India Defence Partnership Pavilion will help strengthen our cooperation further, supporting economic growth in both our countries and India’s atmanirbhar ambition,” said Lord Vernon Coaker.

“This event showcases our collaboration in next generation capability, and the massive potential the UK and India can unlock by working together,” he added.

The two defence firms will further collaborate to produce lightweight multirole missiles (LMM).

Besides, the MBDA UK and BDL are working together on the installation of a first-of-its-kind advanced short-range air to air missile (ASRAAM) assembly and test facility in Hyderabad, arming the current fleet of India’s fighter jets as well as exporting to the world.

Maritime agreement

Last year, the UK and India signed a statement of intent (SOI) to design and develop an integrated full electric propulsion (IFEP) system for India’s next-generation landing platform dock (LPD) fleet.

The GE Vernova and BHEL will work to develop India’s first maritime land-based testing facility to deliver LPD in the water by 2030.

Alex Zino, Director of Business Development & Future Programmes at Rolls-Royce, said: “We are very clear on that which you might have seen just last week we signed an agreement with Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd for four-megawatt marine gas turbine generators.”

Rolls-Royce also said that it intends to double its supply chain sourcing from the country over the next five years.

As a strong proponent of the ‘Make in India’ programme, Rolls-Royce said it sources a wide range of high-precision parts and engine components for its civil aerospace, defence and power systems businesses from numerous Indian partners, and has long-term plans to grow India’s participation in its global supply chain.

The company will now seek to increase its sourcing of complex parts for advanced aerospace engines, naval propulsion systems, diesel engines and gas turbine engines.

