DRDO's MALE UAV Archer-NG to take first sortie next month; weaponised version expected in 3 years

DRDO's Archer-NG, an advanced MALE UAV designed for surveillance and combat, will take its first flight next month. The weaponised version will follow in three years.

DRDO's MALE UAV Archer-NG to take first sortie next month; weaponised version expected in 3 years ddr
Author
Anish Kumar
Updated: Feb 10, 2025, 6:56 PM IST

Bengaluru: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is waiting for clearance certification for its advanced Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Archer-NG (Next Generation) to conduct the first flight. It is expected that the UAV will take first sortie next month. 

The weaponised version will take another three years to be completed.  

Designed and developed for a number of roles, including surveillance and combat, the Archer-NG has completed the taxi trials, recently.

Also Read: Indian Army gears up with AK-203 Rifles: Can domestic production keep pace?

Asianet Newsable spoke to Archer-NG’s Project Director Vivek Kumar Patwey to understand about the platform’s capabilities. 

“Archer NG is our indigenously developed UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle), a MALE (medium altitude long endurance) class UAV. Its main role is ISR (Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance). Other than surveillance purposes, it can be used for strike purposes.”

“It can carry 300-kg of weapons and also it is a cheaper and optimised version. It is a single engine version which is also called Single Engine Twin Boom (STEB). It is a weaponized UAV and can carry a plethora of payloads, including electro optics payloads, radar payloads and situational awareness payloads.”

“It can conduct the mission day and night, and also all weather. It has a very deep penetration role, it can work network centric, it can also be manned and unmanned teaming and can accomplish the mission,” Vivek Kumar Patwey said.

“The range is beyond sight, we call it 1000-km, the altitude is 30,000-feet and endurance are up-to 34-hour. But normally we call it 24-hour with electro optics payloads.”

“It is in a very advanced stage of development. We are already conducting taxi trials and very soon we will be going for the first flight trial as we are waiting for certification clearance.”

“The final version with the weapon and other things will take another 3 years.”

“If we compare it to other UAVs, it is very close to Hermes. Heron Mk2 and MQ-9B are above it,” he said.

“The Indian Air Force is working together with us, providing requirements, and based on that, we have been able to develop this world-class platform,” Patwey added.

Also Read: Aero India 2025: HAL’s Hindustan Jet Trainer-36 renamed as ‘Yashas’

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

"Shown his true colours": Bhartiya Influencers Association condemns Ranveer Allahbadia's comments dmn

"Shown his true colours": Bhartiya Influencers Association condemns Ranveer Allahbadia's comments

Kerala 12 establishments caught selling fake cosmetics, including soaps and creams, with harmful chemicals dmn

Kerala: 12 establishments caught selling fake cosmetics, including soaps and creams, with harmful chemicals

Delhi HC grants 2-day custody parole to Rashid Engineer to attend parliament session ddr

Delhi HC grants 2-day custody parole to Rashid Engineer to attend parliament session

Aero India 2025: HALs Hindustan Jet Trainer-36 renamed as Yashas dmn

Aero India 2025: HAL’s Hindustan Jet Trainer-36 renamed as ‘Yashas’

Mamata Kulkarni steps down as Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara amid controversy, vows to remain a 'Sadhvi' vkp

Mamata Kulkarni steps down as Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara amid controversy, vows to remain a 'Sadhvi'

Recent Stories

ICC Champions Trophy: Not Australia or England, Muttiah Muralitharan picks THESE arch-rivals as favourites dmn

ICC Champions Trophy: Not Australia or England, Muttiah Muralitharan picks THESE arch-rivals as favourites

"Shown his true colours": Bhartiya Influencers Association condemns Ranveer Allahbadia's comments dmn

"Shown his true colours": Bhartiya Influencers Association condemns Ranveer Allahbadia's comments

These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Drew The Most Retail Buzz Last Week

These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Drew The Most Retail Buzz Last Week

Rockwell Automation Stock Heads For Best Single-Day Gains In 2.5 Years After Upbeat Earnings, Order Jump: Retail’s Exuberant

Rockwell Automation Stock Heads For Best Single-Day Gains In 2.5 Years After Upbeat Earnings, Order Jump: Retail’s Exuberant

Ubiquiti Stock Edges Up Pre-Market Despite Barclays Price Target Cut After Q2 Earnings Beat: Retail Remains Extremely Bullish

Ubiquiti Stock Edges Up Pre-Market Despite Barclays Price Target Cut After Q2 Earnings Beat: Retail Remains Extremely Bullish

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | Saudi's $63 Billion 'City of Earth': Blending Rich History With Futuristic Vision

Gulf Pulse | Saudi's $63 Billion 'City of Earth': Blending Rich History With Futuristic Vision

Video Icon
DRDO’s MALE UAV Archer-NG to Take First Sortie Next Month!

DRDO’s MALE UAV Archer-NG to Take First Sortie Next Month!

Video Icon
Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Video Icon
Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | What Triggers Earth's Deadly Landslides?

Infographic Hub | What Triggers Earth's Deadly Landslides?

Video Icon