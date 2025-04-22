United States Vice President JD Vance announced the finalisation of a bilateral trade agreement with India during his visit to Jaipur.

In a landmark move aimed at deepening economic ties, United States Vice President JD Vance announced the finalisation of a bilateral trade agreement with India during his visit to Jaipur on Tuesday.

The pact, hailed as a strategic milestone by both sides, marks a significant step forward in addressing tariff barriers, boosting technology transfers, and enhancing supply chain resilience.

Vance added that he believes there is much that America and India can accomplish together.… “And on that note, I want to talk about a few areas of collaboration today, how India and the United States can work together. America does more military exercises with India than we do with any other nation on Earth. Second, to build great things, and finally, to innovate the cutting-edge technologies both our countries will need in the years to come.”

JD Vance highlighted, “It's fitting that India this year is hosting the QUAD leaders' summit this fall. Our interests in a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo Pacific are in full alignment...,”

The US Vice President is on a four-day visit to India and is accompanied by his family as they embarked on a cultural visit to Jaipur today.

The Vance family reached the Amber Fort in the morning, having departed from the Rambagh Palace, where they were staying.

On Monday, JD Vance, along with his family, visited the Central Cottage Industries Emporium in New Delhi.

The US Vice President, his wife Usha Vance and their children also visited the Akshardham Temple in the national capital on Monday morning, shortly after their arrival.

Vance and his family landed at Palam Airport, where they were welcomed by Union Minister for Railways and Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Vance was also given a ceremonial Guard of Honour, marking the start of his first official visit to India.

The US Vice President, on Monday, said it was an "honour" to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called the PM a "great leader" on the first day of his visit to India.

Both leaders welcomed the progress in the negotiations for a US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) and formally announced the finalisation of the Terms of Reference for the negotiations.

On Wednesday, Vance will visit Agra along with his family. The India visit of the US Vice President concludes with their departure from India in the morning of April 24.