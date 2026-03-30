Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is confident of winning the Berhampore seat, stating people regretted his prior defeat caused by communal polarisation. Meanwhile, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari predicts a 'bhagwa tsunami' for his party.

Chowdhury Blames Polarisation for Past Defeat, Confident of Win

Congress leader and Berhampore Assembly constituency candidate Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday expressed confidence of regaining public support in the upcoming elections, stating that people in the region have always trusted him.

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Speaking to ANI, Chowdhury said that his defeat in the last Lok Sabha elections was due to communal polarisation, and claimed that people later felt it was a mistake. "It has never happened that the people here did not trust me. In the last Lok Sabha elections, due to communal polarisation, I did not get the votes I should have, and after my defeat, people here regretted that it was not right," he said.

Expressing optimism about the upcoming Assembly elections, he added, "This time, I will get support in the elections." The Congress leader is contesting from the Berhampore Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district as political activity intensifies ahead of the polls.

'Bhagwa Tsunami' Present, Says BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

Earlier in the day, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari held a roadshow as he filed his nomination from the Bhabanipur and Nandigram Assembly constituencies.

Speaking to ANI, Adhikari said a "bhagwa tsunami" is present, predicting that the party's lotus symbol will bloom."There is a 'bhagwa tsunami'. Lotus will bloom, and a new government will come to power with PM Modi's blessings. That govt will work on Indian culture, Sanatana culture and development," Adhikari said.

West Bengal Poll Schedule

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), polling for the first phase in Bengal will be held on April 23, while for the second phase, the voting is scheduled for April 29. The counting of votes will be done on May 4. (ANI)