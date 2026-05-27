WB CM Suvendu Adhikari announced that police will hand over infiltrators to BSF for deportation. He also declared the renaming of the grievance platform 'Mukhyamantri Ke Bolo' and a ban on liquor shops within 1 km of schools and colleges.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday met state Governor RN Ravi at Lok Bhavan in Kolkata. Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced that the police authorities would hand over "infiltrators" to the Border Security Force (BSF) for deportation. During an administrative meeting in Kalyani, in coordination with representatives from Nadia and North 24 Parganas districts, Adhikari also stated that the grievance platform "Mukhyamantri Ke Bolo" would be discontinued from next week and renamed as "Apnar Sarkar Ke Bolun (Tell Your Government)". The CM said the old helpline number of the grievance platform would also be changed. He also announced that no liquor shops would be allowed within one kilometre of schools and colleges, and no licences would be issued in such areas.

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Major Policy Announcements

"On June 8 in Delhi, the West Bengal government will sign an agreement with the Union government regarding Ayushman Bharat. From next week, 'Mukhyamantri Ke Bolo' will be discontinued and renamed as 'Apnar Sarkar Ke Bolun' (Tell Your Government). The old helpline number will also be changed. The police will hand over infiltrators to the BSF and the BSF will deport them. Also, no liquor shops will be allowed within one kilometre of schools and colleges, and no licences will be issued for such areas," said Adhikari.

Administrative Meetings for Good Governance

He said the West Bengal government has started a series of administrative coordination meetings across districts to strengthen cooperation between elected representatives and the administration for "good governance" in the state. He said similar meetings would soon be organised in Malda for Malda and Murshidabad districts, and in Kolaghat for Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram and Howrah districts.

"We held a meeting today in Kalyani with Nadia and North 24 Parganas districts. Our next meeting will be held in Malda for Malda and Murshidabad districts, while another meeting will take place in Kolaghat for Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram and Howrah districts. We are mainly focusing on ensuring cooperation between elected MLAs and the government within a short period of time. This is a new system aimed at ensuring good governance. Our vision is to deliver good governance for the state, and that is why we are conducting these meetings," Adhikari said.

According to the West Bengal CM, all MLAs and MPs, irrespective of party affiliation, would be invited to administrative meetings. He further said that opposition MLAs also participated in the meeting and shared suggestions regarding governance and respect for public representatives. (ANI)