West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari defends the police encounter of a suspect in the Raiganj minor's rape and murder case, asserting a zero-tolerance policy against serious crimes and stating that police act in self-defence when confronted.

West Bengal CM Adhikari Defends Raiganj Encounter

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday defended the police encounter in which the accused in the rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl in Raiganj was killed, saying the police acted in self-defence and that his government had adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards crimes such as rape, murder, drug trafficking and smuggling.

Speaking to reporters in Digha, Adhikari said the police had acted according to the circumstances and clarified that they do not open fire on every accused, but retaliate when attacked. "The police have taken action according to the circumstances. The police do not shoot all the accused. Those who attack the police, the police retaliate in self-defence," he said.

Government Policy on Serious Crimes

The Chief Minister further said that he had given the police a free hand to act strictly in cases involving serious crimes, including sexual violence, narcotics trafficking and illegal infiltration from Bangladesh. "Moreover, in some cases of this government, the government has left the police with open arms. I have not even asked them to take permission from their superiors. In cases of rape and murder, drug trafficking, smuggling of narcotics, and illegal infiltrators from Bangladesh. I have asked them to take a zero-tolerance policy in all these cases," Adhikari said.

He also called for strict action against those involved in stone-pelting during religious events, claiming that such incidents had not taken place during his tenure. "And if anyone throws stones at any religious event, I have asked them to take strict action against them. Although during my time, no one had the courage to commit such an incident at any religious place, at any puja, at the immersion of any god or goddess, at any rally, anywhere," he said.

Targeting the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in the state, Adhikari said, "34 years of atheist communists and 15 years of Jamati Trinamool destroyed the culture, scriptures, traditions, and traditions of West Bengal. We are trying to protect that."

Victim's Family and Political Reactions

The accused in the rape and murder of the minor girl was killed in a police encounter on Monday. The decomposed body of the 13-year-old girl was recovered from a forested area in Raiganj on November 5. The victim's father welcomed the police action and expressed gratitude to the police administration, saying the family felt relieved after the accused was traced and killed.

"For this, we extend our heartfelt gratitude (to the police) for what the police administration has done today. They had promised (action) within three days, and within three days they carried out the encounter. We feel very relieved. Other people are also saying that this was the right thing to happen," he told ANI. He said the family and police had conducted extensive searches to locate the accused, who was eventually traced to a forested area. "Many people were searching for him across different places in Bihar and Bengal. After a thorough search, he was found in the jungle. Once he was found, the police carried out the encounter," the father said.

West Bengal Minister Shankar Ghosh claimed that the present government had taken strong steps in the Raiganj case. He alleged, “I already told you that, in the case of the previous government, we have seen several cases against women. They were tortured and brutally murdered, but nothing happened. But this time the government took a very strong step regarding the crime against women."

Meanwhile, TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh said those involved in rape and heinous crimes against minors deserved severe punishment, but maintained that the punishment should be delivered through the proper legal process. "When it comes to allegations of rape, rape and murder, and atrocities committed against a minor, such a person has no right to live in society. However, the question is: how should such death be carried out?" he said.

He added that although such criminals deserved the death penalty, the legal process should be followed in a democratic country. “When it comes to allegations of rape, rape and murder, and atrocities committed against a minor, such a person has no right to live in society. However, the question is: how should such death be carried out? Earlier, we witnessed encounters happening in custody. In this particular incident, perhaps he was not in custody, or something of that nature. On this one point, we all agree that such criminals involved in rape and heinous murders have no right to live; they should certainly be put to death. But since this is a democratic country, if he had been sentenced to death (hanged) through a proper legal process, that perhaps would have been the right way," Ghosh said. (ANI)

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