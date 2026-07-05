CM Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia performed the groundbreaking for Adani Defence's Rs 2,500 crore missile facility in Shivpuri, MP. The project is expected to generate significant employment and boost the defence ecosystem.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday said that missiles will be manufactured at the defence manufacturing facility to be established by Adani Defence, with employment generation in Shivpuri. CM Yadav and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the Missile and Propellant Manufacturing Facility by Adani Defence at Shivpuri, worth Rs 2,500 crore. Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) Director Jeet Adani was also present at the event.

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CM Yadav Hails 'New Path for Investment'

Speaking to reporters, CM Mohan Yadav called it a "new path for investment" in Madhya Pradesh. He said, "A new path for investment has opened in Madhya Pradesh. Defence Corridor's first project is worth 2500 to 3000 crore. Missiles will be manufactured in it, and with its help, people here will get employment. Here, the inauguration and groundbreaking of various development works worth Rs 211 crore have taken place. In the future, many other gifts will also be received."

Scindia Highlights Major Private Sector Milestone

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia hailed the project as a significant milestone in private sector investment in Shivpuri. Scindia told reporters, "This auspicious beginning has been made possible today under the leadership of PM Modi and the state's CM Mohan Yadav. Investments ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 crore in the Guna cement plant and an investment of Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 crore in Shivpuri are significant milestones. It is not just missile propellant; gunpowder, missile assembly, and some of the world's most modern weaponry will be manufactured here in Shivpuri. This represents the largest investment by a private sector company not just in India, but in all of South Asia."

Boosting Gwalior-Chambal Defence Ecosystem

The state-of-the-art defence manufacturing plant to be established in Shivpuri will position the region as a major defence manufacturing hub of the country. With the existing Small Arms Manufacturing Complex in Gwalior and this new advanced defence plant in Shivpuri, a robust defence ecosystem will develop across the entire Gwalior-Chambal region. The project is expected to give employment to 5,000 people in the region. (ANI)