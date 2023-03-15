Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Land-for-job case: Delhi court grants bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti; check details

    As a quid pro quo, it alleged, the candidates directly or through their immediate relatives and family members sold land to Lalu Prasad Yadav's family members at highly discounted rates up to one-fifth of the prevailing market rates.

    First Published Mar 15, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

    A Delhi court on Wednesday (March 15) gave bail to RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and their daughter Misa Bharti in connection with a case related to the alleged land-for-job scam.

    Lalu Prasad, 74, who underwent a kidney transplant recently and was in a wheelchair, reached the Rouse Avenue court around 10 am but proceedings were delayed.

    The family appeared before Special Judge Geetanjali Goel around 11 am. The bail was given on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety of the like amount each.

    The case relates to alleged appointments made in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to Lalu Prasad's family when he was railway minister between 2004 and 2009.

    The CBI, in its charge sheet, alleged that irregular appointments were made in the railways, violating laid down norms and procedures of Indian Railways for recruitment.

    On February 27, special judge Goel issued summons to the accused persons, including Misa Bharti, and directed them to appear before the court on March 15.

