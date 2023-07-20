Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Actor Vinayakan sparks controversy on 'Who is Oommen Chandy' remark; Youth Congress demands action

    Malayalam actor Vinayakan landed in trouble after he spoke ill of late former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy through a Facebook Live video. The Youth Congress has filed a complaint against the actor to the DGP of Kerala. 

    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 1:55 PM IST

    Kochi: As Kerala mourns the demise of former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy, Malayalam actor Vinayakan sparked controversy when he aspersed the late leader through a Facebook Live. 

    On his Facebook Live session, Vinayakan asked "Who is Oommen Chandy". He further added, "Oommen Chandy died. What should we do? Even my father died. Yours did too. What should we do?" After facing backlash from netizens, the actor later deleted the video.

    However, a portion of the video is currently trending on social media. Vinayakan's tirade against former CM Oommen Chandy has drawn a lot of criticism.
    Meanwhile, Youth Congress has demanded action against Vinayakan for his insulting remarks on Chandy. The Youth Congress leaders have complained to DGP and Kochi City Police Commissioner. 

    The funeral procession of Oommen Chandy has reached Thirunakkara in Kottayam after almost 24 hours from Thiruvananthapuram.

    On its way from the state capital to Kottayam, the KSRTC bus carrying his mortal remains was received by thousands of people.

