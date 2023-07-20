Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: Former CM Oommen Chandy's funeral procession reaches Kottayam district

    Kerala News LIVE: Former Chief Minister of Kerala Oommen Chandy's funeral procession reached Kottayam district in the early hours of Thursday (July 20). 

    Kerala News Live 20 July 2023 major developments highlights anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 8:25 AM IST

    9.42 AM: Traffic police impose restrictions on vehicular movements owing to funeral procession of Oommen Chandy

    9.16 AM: Malayalam actors Mammootty, Suresh Gopi and Dileep among the crowd waiting at Thirunakkara to pay tributes to veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy

    8.49 AM: 'Who is Oommen Chandy? He is dead, what we should do?': Actor Vinayakan on Facebook Live; Later deletes video

    Malayalam actor Vinayakan has stirred controversy after his Facebook Live went viral where he is seen asking 'Who is Oommen Chandy?' He is heard asking questions 'Who is this Oommen Chandy, why three days off, stop it, it is to the press. Oommen Chandy died, so what should we do? Even if my father died or yours did, what should one do?". The netizens were fumed with his comments against the former Chief Minister following which he deleted the video.

    8.31 AM: Rahul Gandhi arrives in Kochi to attend funeral of Oommen Chandy

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has arrived in Kochi to attend the funeral of veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy on Thursday in Kottayam. Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church will also attend the funeral.

    8.25 AM: Former CM Oommen Chandy's funeral procession reaches Kottayam district

    Early on Thursday morning, the funeral procession for former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy arrived in the Kottayam district. People waited by the roadway till late at night to see their adored leader one last time. The procession took over eight hours to complete its route from the starting district of Thiruvananthapuram to Kottayam. 

     

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2023, 10:08 AM IST
