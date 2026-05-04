In a historic political debut, actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has made a massive impact. Vijay won the Perambur seat by over 53,000 votes, with his party leading in 107 of 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu.

In a historic debut, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has secured a landslide victory in the Perambur constituency, winning by a massive margin of 53,715 votes. The actor-turned-politician is also maintaining a steady lead in Tiruchirappalli (East), reflecting a broader blockbuster performance for his party across the state.

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TVK Signals Major Political Shift in Tamil Nadu

As per the last trends, the TVK is leading in 107 seats out of 234 in Tamil Nadu assembly, signalling a major shift in the state's political landscape. Although still short of the halfway mark of 118 seats, Vijay is likely to get support from smaller parties of both Dravidian alliances.

Vijay's Decisive Win in Perambur

In Perambur, Vijay secured 120, 365 votes, towering over R D Shekar of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), who trails with 66,650 votes, a massive deficit of 53,715. M Thilagabama of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) lags far behind with just 8,561 votes. What was once considered a tough contest against an entrenched DMK stronghold turned into a one-sided affair, underlining the scale of Vijay's electoral breakthrough.

Following his victory, Vijay received his certificate after winning the election. The party has led a stunning performance throughout the day, even trouncing incumbent chief minister MK Stalin in his stronghold, Kolathur constituency.

From Actor to 'Jana Nayagan': A New Political Icon

Making a remarkable electoral debut, Vijay, through his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has established himself as the true "Jana Nayagan" of Tamil Nadu. The results have also shattered long-held notions about actors struggling to succeed in politics, as Vijay now joins the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. His performance reinforces that his cinematic popularity has translated into a deep emotional connection with the masses, reflected clearly in the public mandate.

TVK's victory could also mark a historic shift, as Tamil Nadu may witness its first government outside the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) dominance since June 1977. (ANI)