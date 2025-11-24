Veteran actor Dharmendra, the 'He Man' of Indian Cinema, passed away at 89. Union Home Minister Amit Shah mourned his death, calling it an 'irreplaceable loss' and praising his six-decade-long career that touched millions of hearts.

Amit Shah Mourns 'Irreplaceable Loss'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended condolences to the family of the veteran actor Dharmendra, who passed away at the age of 89 on Monday at his residence. Through an X post, Shah remembered the excellence of the late actor, stating that he touched millions of hearts with his charismatic roles and unforgettable characters.

"The passing of Dharmendra ji, who touched the hearts of every citizen for six decades with his finest acting, is an irreplaceable loss for the Indian film world. Coming from an ordinary family, he carved an indelible identity for himself in the film industry," Shah wrote. "Dharmendra ji was one of those rare actors who brought every character he touched to life, and through this very art, he won the hearts of millions of viewers across all age groups. Through his acting, he will forever remain among us...May God grant a place at His sacred feet to the noble soul and bestow strength upon his family and admirers to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," he added.

Recent Health Struggles

Meanwhile, the 'He Man' of Indian Cinema had been unwell for some time. On November 10, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following a deterioration in his health. Several prominent film personalities, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Govinda, visited the hospital to extend their support to the Deol family during this difficult time. Two days later, Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital as the family opted for home treatment.

Survived By Family

"Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital at 7.30 am on November 12. Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.

An Iconic Career and Legacy

He starred in several iconic films such as Sholay, Dharamveer, Chupke Chupke, Loafer, Jugnu, and Seeta Aur Geeta. He was last seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' in 2024. In the film, he essayed the role of Shahid Kapoor's grandfather. Even at 89, Dharmendra kept working tirelessly, inspiring generations not only with his craft but also with his discipline and healthy lifestyle. He will always be considered the epitome of romance, action, reinvention and grace for centuries.

