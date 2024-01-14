Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Actor-BJP leader Suresh Gopi lends helping hands to orphanage children in Palakkad

    Actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi is stepping in to alleviate the concerns of orphaned children in Palakkad.

    Actor-BJP leader Suresh Gopi lends helping hands to orphanage children in Palakkad
    First Published Jan 14, 2024, 4:38 PM IST

    Actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi is stepping in to alleviate the concerns of orphaned children in Palakkad. These children, facing the challenge of repaying a home loan after the loss of their parents, caught the attention of Asianet News, which reported on their situation. Suresh Gopi has pledged to take over the children's home loan liabilities, transferring Rs 260,000 to the bank. This generous act ensures that Surya and Arya, the children in question, can regain the foundation of their home. The positive news was made public through Asianet News.

    Surya Krishna and Arya Krishna, natives of Kongad, were worried that they would have to leave their homes after receiving continuous notices from Palakkad Bhupanaya Bank. In 2018, their father Krishnankutty built a house with an area of ​​500 square yards at a place in Kongad Nayadikunnu with Rs 2 lakh received from the panchayat. 

    The remaining Rs 2 lakhs were borrowed from Palakkad Bhupanaya Bank. Krishnankutty died of cancer before the house was completed. Surya Krishna, a plus two student, and Arya Krishna, a plus one student, became orphans when their mother died three years ago. She was working in a hotel. Later, the home loan burden on children. 

    As the close relatives are not ready to take over, the children are in the care of neighbors who are wage laborers. The construction of the house was completed halfway with the help of the children's school. The debt in the bank is more than Rs 4 including interest.

    Last Updated Jan 14, 2024, 4:38 PM IST
