Activist Sonam Wangchuk, on a hunger strike for education reform, sought discharge from Safdarjung Hospital to join the 'Sansad Chalo' march led by the Cockroach Janata Party. Protesters faced police action as they marched toward Parliament.

Wangchuk Seeks Discharge to Join Protest March

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday urged the authorities at Safdarjung Hospital to discharge him, citing his stable health condition, so that he could participate in the "Sansad Chalo" march to Parliament led by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and other activists. Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18 after his fast entered its 21st day.

In a note shared on his official X handle, Wangchuk stated he was feeling well and requested the hospital authorities to allow him to leave, even if temporarily, to join the march. "This is to state that I am feeling very fine today and my health parameters are also showing as quite normal. Hence, I request you to kindly allow me to leave the hospital, even if temporarily, so that I can join the March to the Parliament - Sansad Chalo this morning. I shall be most grateful," Wangchuk wrote in the note.

'Sansad Chalo' March Met with Police Action

Meanwhile, even as CJP activists continued their attempt to stage a protest march to Parliament on Monday, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das was taken to the Deputy Commissioner's office, stating that there is an ongoing dialogue between the authorities and the protesters. Asked about the development, Das told ANI, "We are in talks (with the government)."

This comes after the police resorted to using a mild lathi charge to disperse hundreds of protesters attempting to march toward Parliament House. The demonstration, which began at Jantar Mantar, led to significant traffic disruptions in the national capital as security personnel were deployed in large numbers to contain the surging crowd. According to a police advisory, protest marches, processions, demonstrations, and assemblies of five or more persons are prohibited, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar with prior permission. Security has been heightened near the premises in view of the Monsoon Session, which began today.

Earlier in the day, Saurav Das signalled the organisation's willingness to engage in talks with the government regarding their long-standing demands for examination reforms. While noting that the administration's overtures came late, he stated that they remain open to discussions to resolve the impasse surrounding the education system. Das claimed that there is no clarity from the administration's side despite their recent attempt to open talks, adding that "the ball is in their court."

Conditions to End Hunger Strike Outlined

Gitanjali Angmo, the wife of activist Sonam Wangchuk, earlier laid out the priorities she wants the demonstrators to uphold throughout the day. "We will focus on this march. Three points are very important today. First, we will focus on conducting the march peacefully. Let us stay focused on the issue--the issue of education, which is a vital need for this country--and remain vigilant," she told ANI at the protest site.

Meanwhile, Sonam Wangchuk said he would end his hunger strike if the government accepts accountability for recent failures in the education system, including paper leaks, or if Members of Parliament assure him that the issue of education accountability will be taken up during the Monsoon Session of Parliament starting from Monday.

In a post on X, Wangchuk outlined three conditions under which he would call off his hunger strike. (ANI)