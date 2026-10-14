Grief and outrage escalate after the murder of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota in Mansa. His father has called for a 'Punjab Bandh' and demanded a CBI probe, while CM Bhagwant Mann has assured a thorough investigation into the incident.

Family Demands Accountability, Calls for Punjab Bandh

Grief and outrage escalated following the murder of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota in Punjab’s Mansa district. The slain activist’s father, Bhim Singh, launched a scathing attack on the state administration, demanding accountability at the highest levels. Bhim Singh criticised the government’s failure to prevent the attack and announced widespread mobilisation on October 15, demanding political accountability and an independent investigation. "Chief Minister and the DGP, if their conscience awakens, they should resign on their own. Furthermore, the investigation into this murder should be conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Thirdly, a call has been issued for a 'Punjab Bandh' tomorrow, October 15th. On behalf of the committee, as well as all joint forums, activists, political parties, and organisations, we earnestly appeal to the people of Punjab to observe this shutdown starting from the morning,” Singh said.

Humanitarian Exemptions During Shutdown

Detailing the operational scope of the shutdown and ensuring that general citizens are not distressed, Singh stressed that humanitarian requirements would be prioritised. Bhim Singh said, “We must fully observe the call for this Bandh, scheduled from 6 AM to the evening. Emergency services, such as ambulances transporting patients, will be allowed to pass; they will not be stopped. Similarly, regarding medical needs, patients requiring medication will be permitted to obtain it so that their lives can be saved.”

Calls for Systemic Overhaul and Deeper Investigation

Questioning police protocols and alleging administrative negligence, Singh pressed for immediate systemic overhauls and the release of detained activists. Demanding strict organisational changes within the district, Bhim Singh continued, “SSP, DSP, and SHO should be dismissed, and a case should be registered against them to ensure accountability. If members of the Sangat arriving for the protest have been detained, they must be released. Furthermore, no protester should be stopped from attending the protest starting tomorrow.”

Demanding a thorough forensic look into communication records surrounding the crime to uncover potential accomplices, Bhim alleged that the accused was speaking to someone on the phone at the time of the murder. “At the time of the murder, the accused was speaking to someone on the phone. Who was he calling? Was it a government official, a family member, or another drug smuggler? All these details must be ascertained, and the names of all the accused involved should be recorded in the FIR," Bhim Singh said.

Chief Minister Assures Strict Action

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has termed the killing of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota in Mansa an unfortunate incident and assured that those responsible would be given the strictest punishment. Mann said he had directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to ensure a thorough investigation into the case and bring the truth to light.

“This is a very unfortunate incident in Mansa, in which social worker Parminder Singh Jhota was shot dead. I want to clarify that Punjab Police will leave no stone unturned in this matter. The culprits will be given the strictest punishment. If anyone is behind this conspiracy, they will also not be spared,” Mann said.

Expressing condolences to Jhota's family, the Chief Minister said the death of a young man was deeply unfortunate and that such an incident should never have happened. “I express my sympathy to Parminder Singh Jhota's family. A young son has left the world, and such an incident should never have happened. However, I have given strict instructions to the DGP to ensure that this is investigated thoroughly and the truth is brought to light,” he said.

Mann reiterated that his government had adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards drugs and those involved in the drug trade, asserting that no one would be spared regardless of their influence or reach. “Across Punjab, whether it is the drug menace or the selling of drugs, we have launched a war against it. We will not extend any leniency or show any consideration to anyone, no matter how influential they may be or how far their reach may extend,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the Aam Aadmi Party government would neither support anyone involved in drugs nor extend protection to them. Appealing to the people of Punjab to maintain peace, Mann assured them that those responsible for Jhota's killing would face action.

Activist Shot Dead, Main Shooter Arrested

Jhota, who was known for his activism against drugs in Mansa, was shot by a medical shop owner. He was taken to a hospital after sustaining bullet injuries and later succumbed to them.

The Punjab Police, in a joint operation with Rajasthan Police, on Wednesday arrested the main shooter involved in the murder from Salasar, Rajasthan, officials said.

According to Salasar Station House Officer (SHO) Shankar Lal Bhari, the accused sharpshooter was arrested from the Shri Ganganagar Dharamshala, situated near the Salasar Balaji Temple, where he was reportedly hiding in disguise. Following the apprehension, the Punjab Police team took the accused into custody, and further investigation into the case is currently underway. (ANI)