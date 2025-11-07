Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri announced a 10-day, 145km padayatra across Delhi, Haryana, and UP. It aims to unite Hindus, eradicate casteism, and promote nationalism, with 40,000 people registered to participate.

Padayatra to Promote Hindu Unity, End Casteism

Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri announced a 10-day padayatra covering Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh from November 7 to 16. Acharya said the yatra aims to promote unity among Hindus by ending caste-based discrimination and spreading the message of peace and nationalism. Speaking at the press conference, Shastri said, "From November 7th to November 16th, there is a three-state journey: Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. This is our second padayatra in our lifetime. We only want awakening among Hindus. We have to eradicate casteism and discrimination from its roots... We want nationalism, not casteism, in this country... We want our Hindu children and your children to be safe, and this country should not be Islamized... There should be no riots in this country; the Ganga should spread. That is why we are going to do this padayatra. We are going to fight for the Hindus of this country... There may be castes, but there should be no casteism... The country belongs to everyone. This is a padyatra of every party that has Hindus in it. That is why we have invited everyone. If the fight between the castes ends in this country, then Hindus will unite."

'Not Marching Against Muslims, But in Support of Hindus'

He said the march will begin with the national anthem and Hanuman Chalisa, adding that around 40,000 people from across the country have registered to take part in the journey. "It is 145 kilometres long...The padyatra will begin with the national anthem and Hanuman Chalisa. Seven oaths will be taken daily. Nearly 40,000 padyatra participants have already been registered at Bageshwar Dham. They are coming from all over India, from every corner, from every street. 80 crore Hindus live in this country. We are fighting for all those Hindus by reaching every village and every street. Our sole objective is to ensure Hindu unity in this country, Sanatan unity. We are not marching against Muslims, but in support of Hindus...Those who love Hindutva, love Sanatan, love the tricolour are coming for this padyatra. Some people want to see the moon in the tricolour. We want to see the tricolour on the moon," he said.

"We invited all parties...We sent letters to the Presidents of all parties. Those who have a passion for Hindutva, for the ideology of Hindutva, if they come, they are welcome," he said.

Shastri said the yatra aims to spread awareness among Hindus, end caste-based divisions, and strengthen the spirit of nationalism in the country.

