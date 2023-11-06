Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Account ready rakhna': Video of Narendra Singh Tomar son leaks ahead of Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 (WATCH)

    The video shows Devendra engaged in a video call with an individual, presumably his agent, as they discuss the transfer of substantial sums of money from mining and land businessmen based in Rajasthan and Mohali.

    First Published Nov 6, 2023, 2:06 PM IST

    A startling video has emerged on social media allegedly featuring Devendra Pratap Singh, the elder son of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. In the video, Devendra is allegedly heard engaging in discussions related to transactions involving hundreds of crores of rupees, creating ripples in political circles.

    The video shows Devendra engaged in a video call with an individual, presumably his agent, as they discuss the transfer of substantial sums of money from mining and land businessmen based in Rajasthan and Mohali.

    This video's release, ahead of elections, has prompted the opposition Congress to call for a thorough investigation into the matter. Piyush Babele, the party's state media coordinator, shared the video on social media and urged the Income Tax department, CBI, and ED to conduct an inquiry.

    In response, Devendra Pratap Singh has filed a case at the Civil Line police station regarding the matter.

    In the video, Devendra Pratap Tomar, also known as Ramu, can be heard in conversation about transactions involving crores of rupees. The individual on the other end of the call requests details about five different accounts for the transactions and inquires about the timeline for the transactions.

    The conversation also alludes to someone with the surname Tyagi who is willing to provide Rs 100 crore through a retired RBI commissioner, facilitating the deal. The video captures discussions about money transactions involving an individual named Harpreet Gill and the operator of a firm called Gill. The middleman addresses Tomar as "Guru ji" and, at times, as "brother."

    Last Updated Nov 6, 2023, 3:25 PM IST
