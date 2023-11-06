Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Shocking! Dramatic drone footages reveal Delhi choking on toxic haze (WATCH)

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has convened a high-level meeting to address the escalating air pollution crisis. The persistent toxic smog enveloping the city has raised concerns among medical professionals regarding the rising incidence of respiratory and eye-related ailments, particularly among children and the elderly.

    Delhi is grappling with an ongoing air pollution emergency, as the city's air quality has remained in the 'severe' category for the fifth consecutive day, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 488 on Monday. Drone footage captured the dense haze in the Kalindi Kunj area, underscoring the dire situation.

    In response to the deteriorating air quality, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) has initiated measures to combat the crisis, including the sprinkling of water in hotspot areas across the national capital. Several areas in Delhi are severely affected, with RK Puram (AQI 466), ITO (AQI 402), Patparganj (AQI 471), and New Moti Bagh (AQI 488) experiencing particularly hazardous conditions.

    In response to the severity of the situation, the Central government has activated the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) at its highest level for Delhi and surrounding areas. The GRAP, established by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), comprises four stages, with Stage IV being the most critical.

    Stage IV is triggered when the Air Quality Index (AQI) surpasses 450 or falls into the "severe plus" category, necessitating stringent anti-air pollution measures.

