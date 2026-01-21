ACB raids on Warangal Deputy Collector Venkata Reddy's properties uncovered disproportionate assets worth Rs 8.30 crore. The raids at 8 locations follow a probe that began after he was caught accepting a Rs 60,000 bribe in December.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday conducted simultaneous raids at multiple residences linked to Warangal Deputy Collector Venkata Reddy in connection with allegations that he amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Officials from the ACB Warangal unit carried out searches at eight different locations, including properties belonging to the officer and his relatives, as part of an ongoing probe into corruption charges.

ACB Links Raid to Previous Bribe Case

According to ACB officials, assets worth approximately Rs 8.30 crore have been identified during the searches so far. ACB Joint Director Warangal, Radesh Murali, said, "From 6 am in the morning, we are conducting raids at the residences of Warangal Deputy Collector Venkata Reddy and his relatives. He had the additional charge of District Education Officer, and on December 6 last month, he was caught taking a Rs 60,000 bribe for the licence renewal of a private school."

Murali further said that the officer's house had also been searched on the day he was caught accepting the bribe, during which Rs 30 lakh in cash was recovered. "After that, an enquiry was made on his properties. And in that regard, we are conducting raids on his and his relatives' residences. We have recovered properties worth Rs 8 crores 30 lakhs today, and we have also registered a case under the disproportionate assets case. Eight teams are involved in the raids on eight different places," he added.

Assets Worth Over Rs 8 Crore Unearthed

According to preliminary findings, the assets identified include eight plots, a villa valued at around Rs 5 to 6 crore, and a farmhouse. Officials said further verification of documents and valuation of properties is underway.

The raids follow allegations that Venkata Reddy possessed assets far exceeding his known income sources. The ACB stated that the searches are part of a broader investigation into corruption-related charges against the officer.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions relating to disproportionate assets, and further investigation is in progress. ACB officials said more details will emerge as the probe continues. (ANI)