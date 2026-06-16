ABVP members were detained in Hyderabad during a protest against high school fees and poor government school conditions. The demonstration led to a standoff with police. The state government recently announced reforms for the education sector.

ABVP Stages Protest Over School Education Issues

Telangana Police on Tuesday detained several members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) who staged a massive protest outside the Commissionerate and Directorate of School Education office here, demanding immediate intervention by the state government to resolve issues plaguing government schools and curb the "exorbitant" fees charged by private institutions.

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The student activists gathered in large numbers at the education department offices, raising slogans against the Telangana government and education authorities over what they termed systemic failures in both state-run and private educational sectors. The demonstration quickly escalated into a tense standoff between the student leaders and law enforcement, leading police to physically remove and detain the protesting members to maintain law and order.

The protest, led by ABVP National Secretary Shravan B Raj, was staged to demand urgent government intervention to resolve long-pending issues in state-run schools and to curb the high fees alllegedly charged by private educational institutions.

"ABVP Telangana under the leadership of National Secretary Shravan B. Raj, staged a protest outside the School Education Department office, demanding urgent action on issues affecting school education. Tensions escalated as activists attempted to march towards the Commissioner's office. Several protesters were injured and detained, and later shifted to different police stations across the city", ABVP said on X.

ABVP Telangana under the leadership of National Secretary Shravan B. Raj, staged a protest outside the School Education Department office, demanding urgent action on issues affecting school education. Tensions escalated as activists attempted to march towards the Commissioner’s… pic.twitter.com/2ewWh2iyeo — ABVP (@ABVPVoice) June 16, 2026

Telangana Govt Announces Education Reforms

Earlier on Monday, The Telangana State government has planned to introduce reforms to strengthen the education sector in the new academic year 2026-2027. As per a press release, the government has made arrangements to distribute school uniforms, branded shoes, socks, neck ties, belts and also bed material to all students studying in government schools and residential schools, including Kasturba Gandhi, BC, SC, ST, and Minority residential schools.

The quality of the material used to stitch uniforms and other essentials will be equal to that of corporate and private schools provided to the students. High-quality fabric is being used for uniforms for long-term use.Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has already directed the officials concerned to give priority to the quality of fabric and stitching uniforms.

On the instructions of the CM, the required fabric has been procured from the renowned organisation Mafatlal. A standard procedure was adopted to maintain quality in the purchase of uniforms, school bags, shoes, socks, ties, belts, and bedding materials, as well as plates, glasses, and bowls.

Previously, the School Education Department and the various residential school societies procured and distributed these supplies independently, which caused inconsistencies and occasional errors. To overcome such issues and ensure uniformity in procurement and distribution, the government has introduced a centralised procurement system this year.

According to the release, the state government was spending Rs 687.78 crore to distribute uniforms and other essential materials to all students enrolled in the government-run educational institutions. The Chief Minister considers spending on education to be not an expense but an investment for future generations.

The state government has issued orders to procure 2.97 crore meters of fabric to provide two sets of uniforms to a total of 27 lakh students. Mafatlal Company was supplying 2.41 crore meters, while the Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (TGSCO) is supplying 55.32 lakh meters. The uniforms will be provided in light blue, dark blue, white, plain maroon, and maroon checks. (ANI)