Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar alleged that TMC's Abhishek Banerjee was in touch with Humayun Kabir before he was suspended by Mamata Banerjee's aide Firhad Hakim. This comes amid a row sparked by the detention of Kabir's son.

Majumdar Alleges TMC Infighting Over Kabir's Suspension

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Monday claimed that Jan Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir was in touch with TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee before Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's close aide, Firhad Hakim, got him suspended from the party.

After Abhishek Banerjee brought up Humayun Kabir's past allegiance to the BJP, Sukanta Majumdar said it "would not be right" to make judgments regarding the JUP chief. Majumdar told ANI, "It wouldn't be right to make too many judgments about Humayun Kabir because the information we have is that Abhishek Banerjee was constantly in touch with Humayun Kabir and was trying to keep him in his party. But when Abhishek Banerjee went to the USA for some reason, Firhad Hakim made his move. Firhad Hakim is close to Mamata Banerjee, and he got Humayun Kabir suspended. To those who are criticising Humayun Kabir, I'm saying, slow down a bit with your estimates because nobody knows where this man will go."

War of Words Between TMC and Kabir

Earlier, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee took a dig at Humayun Kabir, who had earlier joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), that "demolished the mosque". He said that there was no difference between Kabir and the BJP since they play politics over the "temple mosque" issue.

In response, Kabir said, "I am trying to remove them (TMC) from power. The public will take the final call. Let us wait for the election results, they (TMC) will be astonished with it."

RLD Leader Weighs In

Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Malook Nagar called the row an internal matter of the TMC, while alleging that the party does not have faith in the Constitution. "Till now, they were TMC MLAs. This is an internal matter between the two of them. TMC and their leaders do not have faith in the country's Constitution. They want to go against the country's constitution. The people of our country will teach TMC a lesson in the upcoming elections," the RLD leader said.

Row Sparked by Detention of Kabir's Son

The fresh row sparked when the West Bengal Police detained Humayun Kabir's son, Golam Nabi Azad alias Robin, for allegedly assaulting Kabir's Personal Security Officer (PSO), Jumma Khan.

Police said that an FIR was lodged under a non-bailable section against both Humayun Kabir and his son Robin, as per the complaint. The detained accused, Golam Nabi Azad alias Robin, has been served notice and released from the police station, pending investigation. (ANI)