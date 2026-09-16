The Supreme Court has asked the Maharashtra government to respond to a plea by Mumbai's Tree Authority seeking to cut 124 trees and move 333 others for a film institute project near the Aarey Forest area, a move opposed by an environmental NGO.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Maharashtra government and others on an application by the Tree Authority of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) seeking permission to fell 124 trees and translocate 333 others for a proposed film institute development project near the Aarey Forest area.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana granted two weeks to file responses. During the hearing, counsel appearing for the Tree Authority submitted that the project was of “national importance” and that the land in question did not fall within the Aarey Forest area. He said the application had been filed as a precautionary measure in view of the Court’s January 2025 order, which barred the Tree Authority from granting permission to fell trees in the Aarey Colony area without the Court’s leave.

NGO Opposes Plea

Opposing the plea, senior advocate Arundhati Katju, appearing for NGO Vanashakti, questioned the need to construct a film institute in a forest-adjacent area.

Tree Authority's Justification

Tree Authority counsel informed the apex court that the Central government held a 34 per cent stake in the project proponent company and the Maharashtra government held 14 per cent, and the requisite lease agreement and environmental clearance had been obtained. The project proponent had undertaken to plant 5,000 trees through the Maharashtra Forest Development Corporation as part of compensatory afforestation, he submitted. (ANI)