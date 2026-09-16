A meeting between Nagaland's Political Action Committee and the NSCN-IM addressed delays in the Naga peace talks. CM Neiphiu Rio said an apex committee is being formed, while NSCN-IM criticized former CM SC Jamir's recent political remarks.

Naga Peace Talks Delay Discussed

A consultative meeting between the Political Action Committee (PAC) and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) was held at the Police Complex in Chümoukedima on Wednesday to discuss the delay in the ongoing Naga peace talks. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said discussions focused on the reasons behind the delay in the peace process and the proposed constitution of an apex committee for the negotiations. Rio said discussions were underway regarding the formation of the committee and that talks would commence once the committee was finalised.

Meanwhile, NSCN-IM Deputy Ato Kilonser VS Atem, responding to questions on former Nagaland Chief Minister Dr SC Jamir's recent remarks on the Naga political issue, said Jamir was not an advocate of the Naga people and accused him of speaking from the perspective of Indian politics. Atem further said that Jamir had no right to speak on the Naga issue.

SC Jamir's Meeting with RSS Chief

Jamir had recently stated that he approached Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on the Naga political issue, citing the influence of the organisation on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Jamir's reported meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on September 10 had led to discussions in Nagaland over the possible implications of the interaction for the ongoing Naga political issue.

FNTA Bill Passed for Eastern Nagaland

Earlier, on September 3, the Nagaland government unanimously passed the revised Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) Bill, 2026, on the concluding day of the 9th Session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly in Kohima. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said, "The Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) Bill, 2026, is aimed at addressing the long-standing developmental deficits in Eastern Nagaland and fulfilling the aspirations of its people for decentralised self-governance."

Concluding his remarks at the Assembly session, Rio said, "The six districts of Eastern Nagaland—Tuensang, Mon, Longleng, Kiphire, Noklak and Shamator—have historically lagged due to geographical challenges, developmental deficits and limited state resources."

He further said, "The State Government had supported the demand of the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) for a special institutional arrangement, which culminated in the Memorandum of Agreement signed on February 5, 2026, between the Government of India, the Nagaland Government and ENPO." (ANI)