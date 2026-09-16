A complaint has been filed in Delhi's Patiala House court seeking an FIR against Sanjay Azad and a minor girl. They are accused of jointly posting content on X that insulted Hindu gods, outraging the religious feelings of the community.

A complaint has been filed in Patiala House court seeking registration of an FIR against Sanjay Azad and a minor girl associated with the CJP. The complainant has alleged that both proposed accused jointly and in concert insulted Hindu gods and Goddesses on an X handle belonging to the minor.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Mridul Gupta has listed the Complaint for hearing next week. This complaint has been filed by Advocate Amita Sachdeva.

Details of the Allegations

The complainant has alleged that deliberate and malicious posts published through the X handle of the minor, which insulted Bhagwan Shiv, Bhagwan Shri Krishna, Maa Saraswati and Maa Durga, brand Hindu Gods as imaginary, call for blowing up Hindu religious texts, outrage the religious feelings of Hindus, and promote disharmony on grounds of religion.

She has stated that on or about 03/04.09.2026, and thereafter while at the Supreme Court of India / her Chamber in the Supreme Court complex, she viewed the posts of the minor girl. The posts remain publicly available. They have outraged her religious feelings and those of other Hindus.

It is alleged that the offending posts, published through the same account, form one continuous course of conduct.

Specific Posts Mentioned in Complaint

The post on X on April 9 is an insult to Goddess Durga. The text is a direct, filthy imputation against the Goddess.

Another post by the minor mocks Maa Saraswati, the Hindu Goddess of learning, in a sarcastic and derogatory manner by saying that when women were not allowed to study, then from college Goddess Saraswati got her PhD Degree, the complainant alleged.

Another post mentioned by the complainant is of September 8, 2023. The text says women who observe the Krishna Janmashtami fast have turned the rights given by Babasaheb into cow dung, together with a collage using the image of Bhagwan Shri Krishna. The post treats Janmashtami and Bhagwan Krishna with contempt.

Another post mentioned is of 18 August 2026. Caption: “Pro Level TeTa” with an animation of a Shivling and devotees, overlaid with “Pro Level "Andhbhakt" and laughing emojis. The video mocks worship of Bhagwan Shiv and labels devotees as blind believers.

Accusations of Systematic Agenda

It is submitted that these posts reveal a systematic agenda to mock and demean Hindu Deities, Hindu Scriptures and Hindu religious beliefs, and to spread communal discord.

It is alleged that the offending content has been published from one and the same public X account, which is operated and used by the minor and Sanjay Azad, jointly and/or in concert, from the same place. Posts made from this single account magnify the harmful impact of such content and promote hatred and disrespect toward Hinduism.

The consistent pattern of posts from 2023 to 2026, insulting Maa Saraswati, Maa Durga, Bhagwan Shri Krishna and Bhagwan Shiv, branding Hindu Gods as imaginary, and calling for Hindu religious texts to be blown up, demonstrates that both Respondents, acting through the said common account, are habitual offenders who repeatedly propagate anti-Hindu and communally inflammatory content, the Complaint stated.

It is further stated that despite notice, neither Respondent caused deletion of the posts, and the same account continues to be used by them. (ANI)