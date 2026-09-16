Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat launched the 8th PM Mementoes e-Auction in New Delhi. It features 1,498 mementoes of PM Modi and will commence on September 17, 2026. The proceeds will be directed to the Namami Gange Programme.

PM Mementoes e-Auction 8th Edition Launched

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday launched the 8th Edition of the PM Mementoes e-Auction in New Delhi, in the presence of Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Culture. The auction offers citizens, collectors, institutions, and art and culture enthusiasts an opportunity to acquire unique mementoes presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various occasions. The 8th Edition of the PM Mementoes e-Auction will commence from 17th September 2026 onwards through the official portal www.pmmementos.gov.in.

Addressing the media, Shekhawat said that a total of 1,498 mementoes are being offered in this edition. He added that the collection reflects the rich and diverse cultural heritage of India and includes objects representing the country’s artistic traditions, traditional craftsmanship, cultural practices, spiritual traditions and sporting achievements.

A Glimpse into the Collection

The mementoes have been sourced from different parts of the country, giving the collection a distinct pan-India character. The Union Minister highlighted that the State-wise representation in the collection further demonstrates India’s geographical and cultural diversity. He noted that among the larger representations are mementoes from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Assam, Bihar and Odisha.

Highlight: 'Hero Objects' on Offer

He further informed that the 8th Edition features 50 identified Hero Objects, representing some of the distinctive pieces in the collection. These include a Silver Memento of Lord Ram from Karnataka, with a base price of Rs 13.50 lakh; a Silver Replica of Kakatiya Kala Thoranam, with a base price of Rs 9 lakh; a Framed Tree of Life Gond Art Painting, with a base price of Rs 7.50 lakh; Jagannath Parivar on Chariot, with a base price of Rs 6 lakh; and a 99.99 Fine Gold-Plated Framed Radha Krishna Artwork, with a base price of Rs 5.40 lakh.

Supporting the Namami Gange Programme

He added that the PM Mementoes e-Auction has been organised through successive editions and has witnessed participation from citizens, collectors and institutions. He noted that the initiative provides a transparent mechanism for making these mementoes accessible to the public while creating an opportunity to appreciate India’s diverse artistic and cultural traditions.

Highlighting the significance of the initiative, the Minister said that an important feature of the PM Mementoes e-Auction is that the proceeds from the auction are transferred towards the Namami Gange Programme. He said that the initiative thus creates a meaningful connection between India’s cultural heritage and the national mission for the rejuvenation and conservation of the River Ganga.

Exhibition and Auction Logistics

The National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), New Delhi, under the Ministry of Culture, has coordinated the documentation, exhibition and operational aspects of the initiative. The process involves coordination with various stakeholders, including NIC for technical and portal-related support, concerned authorities for evaluation and valuation, SBI for payment gateway support, and the designated Fine Art Handling Agency for packing and delivery of successfully purchased objects.

An accompanying exhibition will provide visitors an opportunity to view the mementoes and appreciate their artistic and cultural significance before participating in the e-auction. The exhibition will also enable the public to explore the diversity of India’s traditional crafts, artistic practices and cultural expressions represented in the collection.

The Culture Ministry invites citizens, collectors, institutions, corporates, art enthusiasts and members of the public from India to explore the collection, visit the exhibition and participate in the 8th Edition of the PM Mementoes e-Auction.

The PM Mementoes e-Auction is an initiative that celebrates India’s heritage, art, craftsmanship and cultural diversity, while enabling public participation and contributing towards a significant national cause through the Namami Gange Programme.

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