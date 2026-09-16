Four women labourers died and five others were injured after the wall of an adjacent house collapsed on them during demolition work in Sanwer, Indore. The deceased have been sent for post-mortem, and a case will be registered against the house owner.

Four women died while five others were injured after a wall collapsed in Sanwer on Wednesday. As per officials, all four were labourers engaged in demolition of a house here.

Official Confirms Casualties

Umakant Chaudhary, DSP Rural, said an old, dilapidated house in Sanwer town and a wall from the adjacent house collapsed onto it. "Tragically, four women labourers working there lost their lives, while five others—two men and three women—sustained injuries. All of them are receiving medical treatment. The bodies of the four deceased women have been kept at Sanwer Hospital for post-mortem examinations. These individuals were working as labourers," official said.

He said the structure was an old, dilapidated house, and they had been engaged in its demolition for the past few days. "During the process, the wall of the adjoining house suddenly collapsed, trapping them underneath. The house reportedly belongs to Viren Jain, a resident of Indore, who had hired these labourers for the demolition work when the accident occurred, resulting in the tragic deaths of the four women," he said.

A case will be registered under the relevant sections of the law, and proceedings will follow regarding the deaths of the women. (ANI)