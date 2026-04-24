Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney, along with other AAP MPs like Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak, has joined the BJP. Sahney stated the move would help him serve Punjab more effectively with support from the Centre to tackle its financial crisis.

Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Friday said that being part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would enable him to serve Punjab and its people with greater dedication and effectiveness with the support of the Centre. This comes after three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs - Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal joined the BJP after severing ties with AAP. The Rajya Sabha MPs formally joined the BJP in the presence of Nitin Nabin here at party headquarters.

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'Will Serve Punjab with Greater Effectiveness'

In a post on X, Sahney said Punjab is going through a difficult financial crisis and uncertain times. "I believe that as part of the BJP, I will be able to serve Punjab and its people with greater dedication and effectiveness with support of the Centre. Punjab is not just a state--it is an emotion, a legacy, and a responsibility we all share. Today, that legacy is under strain. Our state is going through a difficult financial crisis and uncertain times, and it deeply pains me," Sahney said on X. I believe that as part of the BJP, I will be able to serve Punjab and its people with greater dedication and effectiveness with support of the Centre Punjab is not just a state—it is an emotion, a legacy, and a responsibility we all share. Today, that legacy is under strain.… — Vikramjit Singh MP (@vikramsahney) April 24, 2026

He further said stronger coordination between the Centre and states could help restore development in Punjab. "I have always believed in cooperative federalism and strong Centre-State partnerships. I am convinced that by working together in this spirit, we can bring stability, growth, and hope back to Punjab. Everything I have done in public life has been guided by one principle--Punjab first. That is not just a statement, but a lifelong commitment," he said.

Highlights International Experience

Highlighting his international experience, Sahney said he remained committed to strengthening both Punjab's and India's presence globally. "Being a Harvard Alumni and a former bureaucrat, and having represented India on global Platforms as former Chair of SAARC CCI, Chair of the BRICS Agri Council and Member of India Africa Ceos Forum, Chair India Arab Council and President of the ICC Chamber of Commerce, Paris -India, I remain committed to elevating both Punjab and India's voice on the world stage," he said.

Two-Thirds of AAP Rajya Sabha Members Merge with BJP: Chadha

Raghav Chadha, in a press conference, announced that more than two-thirds of AAP's Rajya Sabha members had decided to merge with the BJP. "We have decided that we, the 2/3rd members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha, exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP," Raghav Chadha said at a press conference.

Chadha said that AAP has 10 members in the Rajya Sabha and seven of them have decided to leave the party and merge with the BJP. "Besides us, there are Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjit Singh Sahney and Swati Maliwal," he added. (ANI)