The AAP has urged the BJP govt to reinstall B.R. Ambedkar's portraits in government offices, alleging they were removed by CM Rekha Gupta and replaced with PM Modi's photos. The party demands their reinstatement before Ambedkar Jayanti.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has urged the BJP government to reinstall portraits of B R Ambedkar in government offices at the same locations from which they were removed after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assumed office, ahead of Ambedkar Jayanti.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

AAP Demands Reinstallation Before Ambedkar Jayanti

According to AAP press release, "AAP's Delhi state president, Saurabh Bharadwaj, highlighted that the BJP government removed the portrait of Babasaheb B R Ambedkar from the Chief Minister's office, which used to always be visible behind Arvind Kejriwal during his tenure. Whenever Arvind Kejriwal met people or issued video messages, Babasaheb Ambedkar's portrait was always visible in the background."

Saurabh Bharadwaj strongly demanded that, before Ambedkar Jayanti, Babasaheb Ambedkar's portrait be reinstalled at the same place in the Chief Minister's office as well as all government offices.

Meanwhile, senior leader and Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar also reiterated that during Arvind Kejriwal's government in Delhi, it was mandatory to display Babasaheb B R Ambedkar's portrait in every government office. "Whenever any prominent person met the Chief Minister, Babasaheb Ambedkar's portrait was visible behind with full respect," he added.

Kuldeep Kumar said it was not just a photograph but a symbol of the Constitution and the values of equality. "However, after Rekha Gupta became Chief Minister, the portrait was removed and replaced with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said, and questioned whether anyone could be greater than Babasaheb Ambedkar and whether a Chief Minister could compare the architect of the Constitution with anyone else.

Kuldeep Kumar stated, "This is not merely about removing a photograph, but reflects a mindset that seeks to diminish Babasaheb Ambedkar's ideas and respect." He reiterated the demand that before April 14, Ambedkar Jayanti, the portrait must be reinstalled at the same place from where it was removed.

Babasaheb Ambedkar, he said, is not just an individual but the voice of the Constitution and the rights of crores of people, and the country will not tolerate any insult to him.

'Portraits Replaced with PM Modi's,' Alleges AAP

The senior AAP leader added, "Whenever former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met anyone, both earlier in office and even now, Babasaheb Ambedkar's portrait is always visible behind him. This is because the Arvind Kejriwal government had issued an order making it mandatory to display Babasaheb's portrait in every government office, including the Chief Minister's office."

Kuldeep Kumar further said that when Atishi became Chief Minister, Babasaheb's portrait continued to be visible behind her in her office, and it remains so even today. "However, since Rekha Gupta became Chief Minister of Delhi, she first removed Babasaheb Ambedkar's portrait from behind her seat. Portraits in her ministers' offices have also been removed. Gradually, portraits of Babasaheb Ambedkar are being removed from all government offices and replaced with those of PM Narendra Modi," he noted.

Kuldeep Kumar continued, "Now whenever Chief Minister Rekha Gupta meets anyone, Babasaheb's portrait is no longer visible behind her. For instance, when she met singer Mika Singh, there was no portrait of Babasaheb Ambedkar behind her, only that of PM Modi. Similarly, when she met Kailash Kher, Babasaheb Ambedkar's portrait was again replaced by PM Modi's portrait."

The Kondli MLA further questioned why Chief Minister Rekha Gupta appears hostile towards Babasaheb Ambedkar, asking whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi could be considered greater than Babasaheb Ambedkar or if his contribution to the nation could be equated with that of the Constitution's architect, and whether the Chief Minister was seeking to draw such a comparison.

Kuldeep Kumar further emphasised, "These actions have deeply hurt members of the Dalit community across the country."

On their behalf, he demanded that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta immediately reinstall Babasaheb Ambedkar's portrait in her office at the same place before April 14.

"The Chief Minister should take note of this clearly: it is our firm demand that Babasaheb Ambedkar's portrait be reinstated with due respect without delay," he concluded. (ANI)