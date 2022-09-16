Delhi ACB arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan after raids in corruption case

The Delhi Police Anti-Corruption Branch raided several locations of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and his business partner, Hamid Ali Khan Masood Usman, on Friday. During the raid, officials discovered one Beretta weapon, some cartridges, and Rs 12 lakh in cash.

The Delhi Police Anti-Corruption Branch arrested Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan on Friday. Amanatullah Khan was arrested after "incriminating material and evidence against him" was discovered during today's searches.

During raids by the Delhi Police Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Friday, two weapons and Rs 24 lakh in cash were recovered from alleged aides of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan.

The police also recovered Rs 12 lakh in cash, a weapon, and live cartridges from Kausar Imam Siddiqui, an AAP worker and close associate of Amanatullah Khan.

The Anti-Corruption Branch questioned Aam Aadmi Party leader Amanatullah Khan on Friday about a two-year-old corruption case involving the Delhi Waqf Board.

The ACB is looking into alleged recruitment irregularities at the Delhi Waqf Board. The Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Delhi, according to BJP leader Kapil Mishra, is 'running the government of a crime, mafia.'

After recovering an illegal weapon from an alleged aide of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, Kapil Mishra said, "It is necessary to investigate the connection of the weapons found with Amanatullah to the Delhi riots. The Kejriwal gang is running Delhi's government of crime, mafia, and commission."

