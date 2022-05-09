Shaheen Bagh demolition: SC to hear matter at 2 pm, bulldozers stopped | Top updates

Amanatullah Khan, MLA of the Aam Aadmi Party in Okhla, also arrived at the site amid the uproar over the planned demolition effort. He stated that the move was designed to "deliberately disrupt law and order."

Hundreds of people sat on roadways, conducted rallies, and chanted slogans on Monday, after rumours that the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) was prepared to commence its demolition drive against illegal encroachments in Shaheen Bagh and neighbouring neighbourhoods in the national capital.

The Supreme Court is likely to hear a plea filed by the CPM against the demolition campaign in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, which includes locations like Shaheen Bagh that came to light during the anti-citizenship bill rallies, today. It is expected to be heard later today, along with other petitions against the demolitions of Jahangirpuri.

Here are top updates you need to know:

Supreme Court agrees to hear today at 2pm, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) plea against the demolition of buildings in the South Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Okhla, Amanatullah Khan, who was also present at the site, accused the BJP of disturning peace and creating enmity. He said that the saffron party is targeting a particular community and went on to claim that there was no encroachment in the area.

Locals sit on roads and stop bulldozers that have been brought for the anti-encroachment drive in the Shaheen Bagh area.

The demolition effort in Shaheen Bagh by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) began amid protests by villagers and Congress activists who requested a court warrant before beginning the anti-encroachment action. A large throng was observed blocking the roadways and attempting to prevent the bulldozer from starting the destruction.

Protests erupted in Shaheen Bagh ahead of an anti-encroachment drive on Monday as hundreds of people started dharna in the area as soon as the SDMC officials reached the spot with bulldozers to carry out the exercise.

Today, bulldozers are expected to run from Shaheen Bagh Main Road, Jasola Nala, and Kalindi Kunj Park. MCD has already issued a notification on the subject.

According to reports, the SDMC has created a 10-day action plan to clear encroachment from several places, including Shaheen Bagh. It is worth mentioning that Shaheen Bagh is under the jurisdiction of SDMC, and there was a lengthy sit-in protest against the modified citizenship legislation in this region in December 2019. This sit-in protest ended in March 2020, following the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It should be noted that the North Delhi Municipal Corporation was chastised by various civil rights organisations and opposition parties for bulldozing structures in the Jahangirpuri neighbourhood as part of an anti-encroachment operation. Following the intervention of the Supreme Court, the operation was halted.