Gold rate rises on April 28? Know 22 and 24 carat price city-wise

Gold rate in Delhi

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi is Rs 67,000. The rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at roughly Rs 73,080.

Gold rate in Mumbai

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 66,850.The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 72,930.

Gold rate in Kolkata

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata is Rs 66,850. The rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at roughly Rs 72,930.

Gold rate in Chennai

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Chennai is Rs 67,700. The rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at roughly Rs 72,760.

Gold rate in Bengaluru

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Bengaluru is Rs 66,850. The rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at roughly Rs 72,930.

